Oticon Introduces World’s Most Powerful Hearing Aids for Severe-to-Profound Hearing Loss

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 28, 2019 04:06 PM EDT
Oticon, Inc. today introduced the world’s most powerful hearing aids to its portfolio of advanced hearing solutions. Designed for adults and children with severe-to-profound hearing loss, respectively, Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play provide a 360-degree sound experience, giving wearers more access to speech with less listening effort.* For individuals with single-sided deafness (SSD), the company has also unveiled Oticon CROS, a powerful new wireless solution that opens up a wearer to sounds from all directions.
Built on Oticon’s most advanced platform, Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play scan a wearer’s surroundings 100 times per second to support how the brain naturally makes sense of sound. Built-in BrainHearing™ technology analyzes sounds from all directions, distinguishes between speech and background noise, and enables wearers to identify where sounds are coming from, creating a fuller, more natural hearing experience. The result is that, compared to previous generations of hearing aids for severe-to-profound hearing loss, Oticon Xceed improves speech clarity by 10%, reduces listening effort by 10%, and increases short-term recall by 15%, even in challenging and noisy environments.*
“Traditional hearing aids for severe-to-profound hearing loss close down sounds in noisy settings. They typically focus on one speaker at a time — usually the person in front of you — while suppressing everything else as background noise,” said Gary Rosenblum, President of Oticon, Inc. “But background noise contains important cues and speech details that, when removed, make it difficult and tiring to follow a conversation. Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play for children analyze it all and deliver clear, detailed sound that increases a wearer’s opportunities for engagement and learning.”
At the same time, new technology built into Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play significantly reduces the annoying static and whistling noises common with power hearing aids. Oticon’s new approach provides the brain with up to 20% more speech cues, without the high risk of feedback.**
Easy connectivity to your favorite devices
Both Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play allow for easy wireless connectivity to modern smartphones and other smart devices so wearers can stream music, make hands-free calls and more. By syncing Oticon Xceed or Oticon Xceed Play with a mobile phone, wearers can utilize the Oticon ON app to regulate volume, change programs or simply turn off their hearing aids.
Oticon Xceed Play also offers a broad range of classroom connectivity options so children can connect directly to teachers, FM systems and classroom electronics.
Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play come in two modern, behind-the-ear (BTE) styles. Oticon Xceed Play hearing aids are completely hypoallergenic and available in 12 child-friendly colors.
Oticon CROS: A revolutionary sound experience for single-sided deafness
Oticon CROS addresses the daily challenges faced by individuals with SSD — a condition in which someone has significant or total hearing loss in one ear. The system consists of a microphone that picks up sound from a wearer’s poorer ear and delivers it to a receiver on their better ear, enabling wearers to hear speech and sounds from all directions and creating a more natural, comfortable and less tiring listening experience.
At the same time, Oticon CROS is the only solution for SSD with TwinLink™ technology that combines superior audiological performance with audio streaming. This means wearers can simultaneously enjoy an in-person conversation while watching TV, for example.
Oticon CROS is compatible with Oticon Opn S™, Oticon Opn Play™, Oticon Xceed and Oticon Xceed Play hearing aids.
For more information on Oticon’s new products, please visit:
www.oticon.com/Xceed
www.oticon.com/Xceed-Play
www.oticon.com/CROS
* Ng 2019, Oticon Whitepaper
** Ng & Rumley 2019, Oticon Whitepaper
About Oticon
Oticon is one of the most innovative hearing device manufacturers with more than 110 years of experience putting the needs of people with hearing loss first. Oticon has spearheaded a number of technological breakthroughs, which have made a significant difference for people with hearing loss. Oticon’s “brain first” audiological focus recognizes that speech understanding and comprehension are cognitive processes that happen in the brain. Oticon’s innovative BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. Oticon designs and manufactures hearing solutions for adults and specialized pediatric instruments. People First is Oticon’s strongest and most valued commitment to empower people to communicate freely, interact naturally and participate actively. For more information visit www.oticon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005730/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT