Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Articulated, SCARA, Parallel, Cartesian, Collaborative - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Robot Operating System Market by Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Parallel, Cartesian, Collaborative), Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Robot Operating System (ROS) market size is expected to grow from USD 312 million in 2019 to USD 467 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The rise in Research and Development funds for industrial automation and increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots to drive the ROS market

The increasing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and the rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots are the key factors driving the ROS market. However, the complex design of modular robots and controlling electronics, and high installation cost of low-volume production applications may hamper the growth of ROS market. Companies such as ABB and FANUC Corporation look forward to investing funds toward research and innovation. Strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions assist organizations which offer ROS in expanding their geographic footprints. These business expansions of major players are creating a demand for ROS. The robotic sector, through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, is providing companies access to the rapidly growing robotics industry.

Collaborative robots to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The safety features and benefits over other robots to perform certain light-duty tasks is driving the adoption of collaborative robots across the ROS market. Robots can be integrated with various sensors, vision systems, and passive compliance. It also integrates with overcurrent detection features, which detect an imminent collision with humans and take appropriate action to stop their movement, or deactivate the arm, or move the joint in the opposite direction, to avoid injury.

Automotive industry to dominate the market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is extremely dynamic and requires exceptional flexibility from automotive manufacturers. The growing global competition demands for smart production systems, combined with flexible logistics systems. Within the manufacturing process, competitiveness, quality, and productivity have been improved owing to a better level of speed, accuracy, precision, flexibility, and agility of robots. Hence, ROS is highly incorporated in robots that are used in the automotive industry. The implementation of robots can help manufacturers to reduce time-to-market, cut product costs, and lower energy consumption. As automotive manufacturers look to remain competitive, they expect robotics to continue playing a pivotal role in the evolution of the automotive industry.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ROS market has been witnessing tremendous growth in regions, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. These countries have a high penetration in the ROS market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers. The high adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a lucrative market. The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities for ROS vendors in APAC. The rising ageing population is driving the demand for robots in countries, such as China and Japan. The increased application of robots in diverse industries, including education and healthcare, further supplements the growth of the ROS market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers the competitive landscape and profiling of the major players, such as ABB (Switzerland), Husarion Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Stanley Innovation (US), Clearpath Robotics (Canada), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), iRobot Corporation (US), Rethink Robotics (US), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), Microsoft (US), and DENSO Corporation (Japan).

The companies are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product developments to increase their shares in the ROS market. These activities have also been tracked and mentioned in the report. The companies have adopted various strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to cater to the growing demand for ROS across the globe as well as to strengthen their position in the market. These strategies have also been tracked and mentioned in the report.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Robot Operating System Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Robot Type and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising R&D Funds for Industry Automation

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Collaborative Modular Robots

5.2.1.3 Growing Participation of SMES in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Design of Modular Robots and Controlling Electronics

5.2.2.2 High Installation Cost of Low-Volume Production Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Robotics-as-a-Service Model

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Low-Cost Industrial Robots

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Advanced Robotics Applications to Meet Consumer Expectations

5.2.4.2 Need to Safely Handle Industrial-Grade Operations

5.3 use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.4 Integration With Other Operating Systems

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Gazebo

5.4.3 Opencv

5.4.4 Point Cloud Library

5.4.5 Moveit

5.4.6 ROS Industrial

6 Robot Operating System Market By Robot Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Articulated Robots

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Articulated Robots to Pave the Way for the Robot Operating System Market in Different Verticals

6.3 SCARA Robots

6.3.1 Best Time-To-Performance Ratio Offered By SCARA Robots for Speed Application to Enhance the Market Growth

6.4 Parallel Robots

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Pick and Place Application to Drive the Market for Parallel Robots

6.5 Cartesian Robots

6.5.1 High Degree of Mechanical Rigidity, Accuracy, and Repeatability to Drive the Growth of Cartesian Robots

6.6 Collaborative Robots

6.6.1 Safety Features of Collaborative Robots to Drive the Growth of the Market

7 Robot Operating System Market By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 The Demand for Smart Production in the Automotive Industry to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.3 Electrical and Electronics

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electrical and Electronic Equipment to Boost the Market

7.4 Metal and Machinery

7.4.1 Machine Tending and Welding Applications to Drive the Market for Metal and Machinery Industry

7.5 Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

7.5.1 Capability to Handle Hazardous Explosive Substances to Boost the Adoption of ROS in Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals Industry

7.6 Food and Beverages

7.6.1 The Demand for Palletizing and Pick-And-Place Applications in Food and Beverages Industry to Enhance the Growth of the Market

7.7 Healthcare

7.7.1 Need for Handling Hazardous Biologicals and Radioactive Substances to Boost the Market Growth in Healthcare Industry

7.8 Others

8 Robot Operating System Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pick and Place

8.2.1 Increasing Need of Automation Driving the ROS Adoption Across Repetitive Pick and Place Tasks

8.3 Plastic Injection and Blow Molding

8.3.1 ROS Offers Cost-Effective, High-Performance Factory Automation Tool for Injection Molders

8.4 Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology

8.4.1 Complicated Tasks Included in Pcb Handling to Drive the Growth of ROS-Implemented Robots in the Market

8.5 Testing and Quality Inspection

8.5.1 ROS to Increase Consistency and Maintain High Levels of Product Quality

8.6 Metal Stamping and Press Trending

8.6.1 ROS-Based Robots to Help Manufacturers in Terms of Utilization, Secondary Processes, Labor Resources, and Productivity

8.7 Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending

8.7.1 ROS to Support Robots to Tend Machines and Relieve Employees From Repetitive Work

8.8 Co-Packing and End of Line Packaging

8.8.1 ROS to Ensure the Deliveries Counted Correctly and Packed

9 Robot Operating System Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automating Production to Drive Market Growth in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Need for Flexible Automation to Boost the Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 Increasing Manufacturing Competitiveness to Drive Market Growth in the UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Increase in the Number of Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers to Boost Market Growth in Germany

9.3.3 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Electrical and Electronics Industry to Drive the Market Growth in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor to Drive the Growth of ROS Market in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Rapid Technological Adoption to Drive the Market Growth in South Korea

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.2.1 New Product/Service Launches

10.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2.4 Business Expansions

10.3 Key Players in the Robot Operating System Market

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ABB

11.2 FANUC

11.3 KUKA AG

11.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

11.5 Denso

11.6 Microsoft

11.7 Omron

11.8 Universal Robots

11.9 Clearpath Robotics

11.10 iRobot Corporation

11.11 Rethink Robotics GmbH

11.12 Stanley Innovation

11.13 Husarion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4acpk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005312/en/