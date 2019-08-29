Tech Data Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019.

Second quarter ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, ($ in millions,

except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Y/Y

Change 2019 2018 Y/Y

Change Net Sales $9,092.2 $8,886.1 2% $17,498.7 $17,434.4 0% Gross profit $561.7 $527.0 7% $1,071.0 $1,050.1 2% Gross margin 6.18% 5.93% 25 bps 6.12% 6.02% 10 bps SG&A expenses (GAAP) $431.7 $415.3 4% $837.5 $837.7 0% % of net sales 4.75% 4.67% 8 bps 4.79% 4.80% -1 bps SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $410.2 $392.1 5% $794.9 $791.1 0% % of net sales 4.51% 4.41% 10 bps 4.54% 4.54% 0 bps Operating income (GAAP) $124.7 $110.4 13% $222.4 $180.9 23% Operating margin (GAAP) 1.37% 1.24% 13 bps 1.27% 1.04% 23 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $151.4 $135.0 12% $276.2 $259.0 7% Operating margin (Non-GAAP) 1.67% 1.52% 15 bps 1.58% 1.49% 9 bps Net income (GAAP) $79.3 $75.9 4% $134.7 $109.6 23% Net income (Non-GAAP) $98.6 $77.7 27% $174.5 $148.5 18% EPS - diluted (GAAP) $2.16 $1.97 10% $3.64 $2.84 28% EPS - diluted (Non-GAAP) $2.69 $2.01 34% $4.72 $3.85 23%

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the financial tables of this press release.

This information is also available on the Investor Relations section of Tech Data’s website at www.techdata.com/investor.

“We are pleased to report that Tech Data delivered an outstanding second quarter performance marked by broad-based improvement across our geographies. A stable demand environment, combined with strong execution by our teams, resulted in a number of key achievements, including: solid sales growth in constant currency, double-digit growth in operating income and earnings per share, positive cash flow, and an industry-leading return on invested capital,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer. “We achieved all of this while continuing to advance our strategy, invest for the future and return cash to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases. The Board’s authorization of an additional $200 million share repurchase reflects our continued confidence in our business and commitment to creating value for our shareholders.”

Regional Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019:

Second quarter ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, ($ in millions) 2019 2018 Y/Y

Change 2019 2018 Y/Y

Change AMERICAS Net Sales $4,316.7 $4,043.3 7% $8,105.9 $7,661.5 6% % of WW net sales 47% 46% 46% 44% Operating income (GAAP) $93.1 $87.9 6% $161.7 $149.3 8% % of net sales 2.16% 2.17% -1 bps 2.00% 1.95% 5 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $107.9 $95.4 13% $192.6 $181.4 6% % of net sales 2.50% 2.36% 14 bps 2.38% 2.37% 1 bps EUROPE Net Sales $4,439.6 $4,549.1 -2% $8,749.1 $9,210.8 -5% % of WW net sales 49% 51% 50% 53% Operating income (GAAP) $37.6 $29.1 29% $74.1 $46.4 60% % of net sales 0.85% 0.64% 21 bps 0.85% 0.50% 35 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $47.3 $44.3 7% $92.9 $88.0 6% % of net sales 1.07% 0.97% 10 bps 1.06% 0.96% 10 bps ASIA PACIFIC Net Sales $335.9 $293.6 14% $643.6 $562.1 15% % of WW net sales 4% 3% 4% 3% Operating income (GAAP) $2.1 $1.3 57% $2.9 $0.7 297% % of net sales 0.62% 0.45% 17 bps 0.46% 0.13% 33 bps Operating income (Non-GAAP) $4.3 $2.5 71% $7.1 $3.6 98% % of net sales 1.28% 0.86% 42 bps 1.10% 0.64% 46 bps

Note: WW = worldwide

Stock-based compensation expense was $8.1 million, an increase of $0.1 million, compared to the prior-year quarter. These expenses are excluded from the regional operating results and presented as a separate line item in the company’s segment reporting (see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the financial tables of this press release).

Net sales were $9.1 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5 percent. Americas: Net sales were $4.3 billion, an increase of 7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales also increased 7 percent. Europe: Net sales were $4.4 billion, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 2 percent. Asia Pacific: Net sales were $0.3 billion, an increase of 14 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 17 percent.

Net cash generated by operations during the quarter was $40 million.

Return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 13 percent, compared to 5 percent in the prior year. Adjusted return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 15 percent, compared to 11 percent in the comparable period.

“Year to date, we generated $103 million in cash from operations, returned $118 million to our shareholders through share repurchases, and for the trailing twelve month period earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 15 percent,” said Chuck Dannewitz, executive vice president, chief financial officer. “We also took steps to optimize our liquidity and financial profile, as we continue to rigorously review our capital structure to enhance shareholder value.”

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending October 31, 2019, the Company anticipates: Worldwide net sales to be in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion EPS to be in the range of $2.33 to $2.63 and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.85 to $3.15 An effective tax rate in the range of 24 percent to 25 percent

This guidance assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of $1.12 to €1.00 which compares to $1.16 to €1.00 in the year-ago period.

Webcast Details

Tech Data will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019. A webcast of the call, including supplemental schedules, will be available to all interested parties and can be obtained at www.techdata.com/investor. The webcast will be available for replay for three months.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP financial information contained in this release is included with the intention of providing investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s operational results and trends, but should only be used in conjunction with results reported in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Certain non-GAAP measures presented in this release or other releases, presentations and similar documents issued by the Company include sales, income or expense items as adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as “constant currency”), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital. Certain non-GAAP measures also exclude acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense, benefits associated with legal settlements, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, value-added tax assessments and related interest expense, gain on disposal of subsidiary, tax indemnifications and changes in deferred tax valuation allowances. A detailed reconciliation of the adjustments between results calculated using GAAP and non-GAAP in this release is contained in the attached financial schedules. This information can also be obtained from the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.techdata.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding Tech Data’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, Tech Data’s financial results and estimates and/or business prospects, involve a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which Tech Data operates and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of Tech Data’s future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward looking statements.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see Tech Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019, including Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” therein, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Many of these factors are beyond Tech Data’s control. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Tech Data disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Tech Data undertakes no duty to update any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or changes in Tech Data’s expectations.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 9,092,244 $ 8,886,101 $ 17,498,668 $ 17,434,420 Cost of products sold 8,530,594 8,359,071 16,427,639 16,384,273 Gross profit 561,650 527,030 1,071,029 1,050,147 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 431,694 415,319 837,510 837,680 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring expenses 5,209 13,297 11,430 46,522 Legal settlements and other, net — (5,234) (282) (8,199) Gain on disposal of subsidiary — (6,717) — (6,717) 436,903 416,665 848,658 869,286 Operating income 124,747 110,365 222,371 180,861 Interest expense 20,986 28,053 47,243 53,975 Other expense, net 2,896 901 2,203 2,818 Income before income taxes 100,865 81,411 172,925 124,068 Provision for income taxes 21,615 5,545 38,275 14,503 Net income $ 79,250 $ 75,866 $ 134,650 $ 109,565 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.17 $ 1.97 $ 3.67 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 2.16 $ 1.97 $ 3.64 $ 2.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,476 38,428 36,739 38,356 Diluted 36,661 38,566 36,964 38,565

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except par value and share amounts) July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 738,265 $ 799,123 Accounts receivable, net 5,390,102 6,241,740 Inventories 3,115,899 3,297,385 Prepaid expenses and other assets 360,027 354,601 Total current assets 9,604,293 10,692,849 Property and equipment, net 273,128 274,917 Goodwill 880,657 892,990 Intangible assets, net 899,076 950,858 Other assets, net 397,901 174,938 Total assets $ 12,055,055 $ 12,986,552 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,459,858 $ 7,496,466 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 987,418 1,000,126 Revolving credit loans and current maturities of long-term debt, net 128,453 110,368 Total current liabilities 7,575,729 8,606,960 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,297,212 1,300,554 Other long-term liabilities 292,492 142,315 Total liabilities $ 9,165,433 $ 10,049,829 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0015; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 59,245,585 $ 89 $ 89 shares issued at July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 843,159 844,206 Treasury stock, at cost (23,288,420 and 22,305,464 shares at July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019) (1,146,289) (1,037,872) Retained earnings 3,221,164 3,086,514 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (28,501) 43,786 Total shareholders' equity 2,889,622 2,936,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,055,055 $ 12,986,552

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from customers $ 23,717,345 $ 22,873,693 Cash paid to vendors and employees (23,530,536) (22,793,148) Interest paid, net (46,204) (48,829) Income taxes paid (37,767) (37,179) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 102,838 (5,463) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested — 8,985 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (2,818) Expenditures for property and equipment (18,806) (14,131) Software and software development costs (14,704) (8,592) Other 117 1,096 Net cash used in investing activities (33,393) (15,460) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (7,368) (105,845) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (3,909) — Net borrowings (repayments) on revolving credit loans 19,786 (8,700) Payments for employee tax withholdings on equity awards (9,134) (6,702) Proceeds from the reissuance of treasury stock 1,002 920 Repurchases of common stock (117,692) — Net cash used in financing activities (117,315) (120,327) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,988) (21,519) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (60,858) (162,769) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 799,123 955,628 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 738,265 $ 792,859 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income $ 134,650 $ 109,565 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on disposal of subsidiary — (6,717) Depreciation and amortization 74,759 80,399 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 14,432 6,270 Stock-based compensation expense 16,360 15,555 Accretion of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,700 1,805 Deferred income taxes (1,879) (11,396) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposition: Accounts receivable 737,724 602,579 Inventories 139,997 (166,800) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,535) (40,180) Accounts payable (923,917) (486,900) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (80,453) (109,643) Total adjustments (31,812) (115,028) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 102,838 $ (5,463)

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three months ended July 31, 2019 Americas(1) Europe(1) Asia Pacific(1) Stock

Compensation

Expense Consolidated Net Sales $ 4,316,731 $ 4,439,627 $ 335,886 $ 9,092,244 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 93,085 $ 37,649 $ 2,068 $ (8,055) $ 124,747 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 1,341 3,229 639 - 5,209 Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 13,440 6,430 1,312 21,182 Tax indemnifications - - 265 265 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments $ 14,781 $ 9,659 $ 2,216 $ - $ 26,656 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 107,866 $ 47,308 $ 4,284 $ (8,055) $ 151,403 Operating margin (GAAP) 2.16% 0.85% 0.62% 1.37% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 2.50% 1.07% 1.28% 1.67% (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level. Three months ended July 31, 2018 Americas(1) Europe(1) Asia Pacific(1) Stock

Compensation

Expense Consolidated Net Sales $ 4,043,331 $ 4,549,127 $ 293,643 $ 8,886,101 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 87,930 $ 29,085 $ 1,318 $ (7,968) $ 110,365 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses (844) 13,342 131 668 13,297 Legal settlements and other, net (5,234) - - (5,234) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 13,570 7,727 1,418 22,715 Gain on disposal of subsidiary - (6,717) - (6,717) Tax indemnifications - 910 (356) 554 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments $ 7,492 $ 15,262 $ 1,193 $ 668 $ 24,615 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 95,422 $ 44,347 $ 2,511 $ (7,300) $ 134,980 Operating margin (GAAP) 2.17% 0.64% 0.45% 1.24% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 2.36% 0.97% 0.86% 1.52% (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Six months ended July 31, 2019 Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock

Compensation

Expense Consolidated Net Sales $ 8,105,929 $ 8,749,127 $ 643,612 $ 17,498,668 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 161,718 $ 74,069 $ 2,944 $ (16,360) $ 222,371 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 4,252 6,253 925 - 11,430 Legal settlements and other, net (282) - - (282) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 26,880 12,545 2,636 42,061 Tax indemnifications - - 585 585 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments $ 30,850 $ 18,798 $ 4,146 $ - $ 53,794 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 192,568 $ 92,867 $ 7,090 $ (16,360) $ 276,165 Operating margin (GAAP) 2.00% 0.85% 0.46% 1.27% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 2.38% 1.06% 1.10% 1.58% (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level. Six months ended July 31, 2018 Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock

Compensation

Expense Consolidated Net Sales $ 7,661,537 $ 9,210,829 $ 562,054 $ 17,434,420 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 149,272 $ 46,403 $ 741 $ (15,555) $ 180,861 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 13,072 31,330 452 1,668 46,522 Legal settlements and other, net (8,199) - - (8,199) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 27,213 16,056 2,750 46,019 Gain on disposal of subsidiary - (6,717) - (6,717) Tax indemnifications - 910 (356) 554 Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments $ 32,086 $ 41,579 $ 2,846 $ 1,668 $ 78,179 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 181,358 $ 87,982 $ 3,587 $ (13,887) $ 259,040 Operating margin (GAAP) 1.95% 0.50% 0.13% 1.04% Operating margin (non-GAAP) 2.37% 0.96% 0.64% 1.49% (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") Three months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 9,092,244 $ 8,886,101 SG&A Expenses (GAAP) $ 431,694 $ 415,319 Tax indemnifications (265) (554) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense (21,182) (22,715) SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 410,247 $ 392,050 SG&A Expenses (GAAP) % 4.75% 4.67% SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) % 4.51% 4.41% Six months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 17,498,668 $ 17,434,420 SG&A Expenses (GAAP) $ 837,510 $ 837,680 Tax indemnifications (585) (554) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense (42,061) (46,019) SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 794,864 $ 791,107 SG&A Expenses (GAAP) % 4.79% 4.80% SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) % 4.54% 4.54%

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $79,250 $2.16 $75,866 $1.97 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 5,209 0.14 13,297 0.34 Legal settlements and other, net - - (5,234) (0.13) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 21,182 0.58 22,715 0.59 Gain on disposal of subsidiary - - (6,717) (0.17) Tax indemnifications 265 0.01 554 0.01 Income tax effect of tax indemnifications (265) (0.01) (554) (0.01) Income tax effect of other adjustments above (7,015) (0.19) (9,404) (0.25) Income tax benefit from acquisition settlement - - (12,839) (0.34) Non-GAAP Results $98,626 $2.69 $77,684 $2.01 Six months ended July 31, 2019 2018 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP Results $134,650 $3.64 $109,565 $2.84 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 11,430 0.31 46,522 1.21 Legal settlements and other, net (282) (0.01) (8,199) (0.21) Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense 42,061 1.14 46,019 1.19 Gain on disposal of subsidiary - - (6,717) (0.17) Tax indemnifications 585 0.02 554 0.01 Value added tax assessments and related interest expense - - (928) (0.02) Income tax effect of tax indemnifications (585) (0.02) (554) (0.01) Income tax effect of other adjustments above (13,336) (0.36) (22,312) (0.58) Income tax benefit from acquisition settlement - - (12,839) (0.34) Change in deferred tax valuation allowances - - (2,600) (0.07) Non-GAAP Results $174,523 $4.72 $148,511 $3.85

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) Twelve months ended July 31, TTM Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT)*: 2019 2018 Operating income $ 535,312 $ 412,331 Income taxes on operating income (1) (71,618) (211,261) NOPAT $ 463,694 $ 201,070 Average Invested Capital: Short-term debt (5-qtr end average) $ 117,825 $ 188,558 Long-term debt (5-qtr end average) 1,319,914 1,604,359 Shareholders' Equity (5-qtr end average) 2,886,150 2,819,394 Total average capital 4,323,889 4,612,311 Less: Cash (5-qtr end average) (754,845) (737,995) Average invested capital less average cash $ 3,569,044 $ 3,874,316 ROIC 13% 5% * Trailing Twelve Months is abbreviated as TTM. (1) Income taxes on operating income was calculated using the trailing twelve months effective tax rate.

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) Twelve months ended July 31, TTM Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT), as adjusted*: 2019 2018 Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 725,011 $ 610,691 Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income (2) (177,649) (172,797) NOPAT, as adjusted $ 547,362 $ 437,894 Average Invested Capital, as adjusted: Short-term debt (5-qtr end average) $ 117,825 $ 188,558 Long-term debt (5-qtr end average) 1,319,914 1,604,359 Shareholders' Equity (5-qtr end average) 2,886,150 2,819,394 Tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) 45,223 95,231 Total average capital, as adjusted 4,369,112 4,707,542 Less: Cash (5-qtr end average) (754,845) (737,995) Average invested capital less average cash $ 3,614,267 $ 3,969,547 Adjusted ROIC 15% 11%

* Trailing Twelve Months is abbreviated as TTM. (1) Represents operating income as adjusted to exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, legal settlements and other, net, gain on disposal of subsidiary, value added tax assessments, acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense, goodwill impairment and tax indemnifications. (2) Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated using the trailing twelve months effective tax rate adjusted for the impact of non-GAAP adjustments during the respective periods. (3) Represents the 5 quarter average of the year-to-date impact of non-GAAP adjustments.

TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Guidance Reconciliation Three months ending October 31, 2019 Low end of

guidance range High end of

guidance range Earnings per share - diluted $2.33 $2.63 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 0.58 0.58 Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses 0.12 0.12 Income tax effect of the above adjustments (0.18) (0.18) Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $2.85 $3.15

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005103/en/