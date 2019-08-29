SWISSto12 Raises CHF 18.1M to 3D Print the Future Payloads for Communications Over Satellite

|By Business Wire
|
|August 29, 2019 06:09 AM EDT
SWISSto12, a provider of telecommunications components for the satellite and aerospace industries, announced today the closing of a CHF 18.1M (USD 18.5M) Series B financing round led by Swisscanto Invest by Zürcher Kantonalbank and Swisscom Ventures and returning investor Constantia New Business (CNB). This new round will accelerate the company’s industrialization and the commercial deployment of antenna products for communication satellites. The company will also direct the funding toward the introduction of new advanced communication payloads for the SmallSat market as well as continue the expansion of its recently opened offices in the U.S. and Israel. In addition, SWISSto12 will explore first opportunities in terrestrial communications such as 5G.
Additive manufacturing (3D-printing) provides a unique opportunity for next-generation equipment onboard communication satellites. With SWISSto12’s innovative solutions, satellite communication operators gain high-performance, lightweight, and highly customizable products, opening a new area in payload engineering. The technology also brings new design and manufacturing possibilities that SWISSto12 has mastered after development and successful space qualification of its patents.
In a very short amount of time, SWISSto12 has convinced the aerospace and satellite communities of its high level of expertise and its ability to deliver on the promise of space ready, 3D-printed radio frequency communication products. As the company also moves into the SmallSat and constellation markets, SWISSto12 is the market leader, providing high-performing and versatile antenna payload products based on their mastery of additive manufacturing technology. Their expertise, innovative processes, and customer focus combines to make SWISSto12 an engineering thought-leader in this space.
The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Swisscanto Invest and Swisscom Ventures, which together with CNB constitute a first-class pool of experienced, global investors, committed to the long-term success of SWISSto12. These major institutional investors will contribute to strengthening a sustainable ramp-up capacity for SWISSto12.
"SWISSto12 convinced us with its innovative technology and business model. With its space-ready, 3D-printed radio frequency communication products, we believe SWISSto12 has a great growth potential. It is an ideal addition to our portfolio, which focuses on unlisted Swiss growth companies in the expansion phase,” says Nils Granath, responsible for ICT investments at Swisscanto Private Equity Switzerland Growth I KmGK.
Pär Lange, Investment Partner at Swisscom Ventures added, “With its innovative 3D-printing technology, SWISSto12 is leading the way into the next generation of microwave components such as wave guides, antennas, and filters, giving the aerospace industry unrivaled solutions in terms of performance, weight and size. As the satellite industry is transforming, with many low earth constellation initiatives on the way, we believe that SWISSto12 will have an important part to play in this development and we are excited to be part of that journey together with Sto12.”
“We are very proud of the path already taken by SWISSto12 and are delighted to join forces with two highly experienced investors who bring complementary strengths to our investor base,” expressed Philipp Thurn und Taxis, Managing Director of CNB.
Opening U.S. Office
Marking another major company milestone, Michael Kaliski has joined as Head of SWISSto12’s U.S. team. With more than 25 years of satellite communications experience, Kaliski will build a US engineering and sales team, in Santa Clara, CA, to meet increasing customer demand. Previously, Kaliski worked at RUAG Space as Director of Payload Systems and Business Development with a focus on telecom satellite Digital Payloads and Solid State Power Amplifiers. Prior to this, Kaliski spent over 23 years in multiple roles at Space Systems/Loral (SSL, now Maxar) including Satellite Thermal Systems, Communications Payload Systems, Program Management, and as the Engineering Lead for the payload supply chain.
“With this financing round, our mission to bring disruptively performing and reliable, 3D-printed communication products to the aerospace industry goes to the next level. We are very proud to have brought our first products into operation in space this year and look forward to further developing our journey with our clients by enabling increasingly affordable and flexible satellite communication services. We are very excited to have the trust of Swisscanto Invest, Swisscom Ventures and continued support from CNB as we bring new capabilities to the space industry,” said Dr. Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12. SWISSto12 also uses the opportunity to thank its fantastic team, shareholders and long-term supporters for their work and help in the successful growth of the company.
SWISSto12 will be attending the World Satellite Business Summit in Paris, France, September 9 - 13. To meet with them at the event, visit here
About SWISSto12
SWISSto12 is a leading provider of 3D-printed telecommunications equipment for the satellite and aerospace industries. The company’s advanced and patented technologies deliver lightweight, innovative, highly performing and competitive communication products. SWISSto12’s lead customers in the space industry include Airbus Defense and Space, Thales Alenia Space, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions and the European Space Agency. For more information visit www.SWISSto12.ch or contact us at [email protected]
About Swisscanto Invest by Zürcher Kantonalbank
Under this brand Zürcher Kantonalbank offers its customers qualitatively superior investment and pension solutions with Swiss quality and reliability. Swisscanto (CH) Private Equity Switzerland Growth I KmGK was launched in 2018 to invest primarily into Swiss growth companies in the expansion phase. Over the last 13 years Zürcher Kantonalbank has established itself as one of the most active supporters and investors of Swiss venture and growth companies with investments in over 200 companies.
About Swisscom Ventures
Swisscom Ventures is the venture capital arm of Swisscom AG, the leading telecom and ICT provider in Switzerland. Since 2007 Swisscom Ventures have invested in over 50 technology companies from its offices in Switzerland (Zurich and Bern) and the USA (Silicon Valley).
About Constantia New Business
CNB is an independent technology investor based in Vienna, Austria. The evergreen structure enables a team of experienced entrepreneurs and professionals to build value for the long term. CNB’s investment thesis centers on young product companies enabling fundamental change in their respective industries.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT