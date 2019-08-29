Garmin® introduces the Panoptix LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle, a hard water solution with revolutionary sonar capabilities

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced its first chartplotter and transducer bundle with award-winning Panoptix LiveScope™ sonar designed specifically for ice fishing. Panoptix LiveScope is the first and only live scanning sonar for recreational fishing, and anglers can now benefit from seeing fish and structure in real-time, up to 200 feet in any direction, below the ice. Equipped with everything needed for hard water fishing, the Panoptix LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle includes a large ECHOMAP™ Plus 93sv keyed-assist chartplotter, the Panoptix LiveScope System with forward- and down-scanning modes, a swivel pole mount, and so much more – all in a convenient, glove-friendly portable carrying case.

“LiveScope will transform the way anglers fish on the ice, allowing them to pinpoint and follow schools of fish faster, drill fewer holes, and spend more time on what’s important—catching fish,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “We know that fishing doesn’t stop when the ice thaws—our versatile ice bundle can be easily transitioned to the boat in the warmer months, so you can keep fishing with LiveScope all year long.”

Paired with the 9-inch ECHOMAP Plus 93sv chartplotter, the Panoptix LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle features two modes in one transducer – LiveScope Down and LiveScope Forward – and can easily be adjusted to fit the angler’s fishing techniques and preferences. Either view provides incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images of fish swimming and moving toward or away from the hole and below the surface with remarkable target separation and clarity. The ECHOMAP Plus 93sv offers full sonar capabilities, including an ice flasher, CHIRP traditional, and CHIRP ClearVü™ and SideVü scanning sonar (additional transducers required). Like all Garmin chartplotters, the ECHOMAP Plus series has an easy-to-use interface that allows for customized combination screens, so anglers can easily access flasher, map, sonar and other data most important to them. The chartplotter’s glove-friendly, user-programable keys allow for one-press access to the angler’s favorite pages.

Preloaded with industry-leading LakeVü g3 maps with integrated Navionics® data, the ECHOMAP Plus 93sv includes more than 17,000 lakes with up to 1-foot fishing contours that provide a more accurate depiction of bottom structure for improved fishing charts and enhanced detail.

Garmin’s Panoptix LiveScope was first introduced to the market last year, where it went on to receive the 2018 ICAST Best of Show and Best Electronics awards. Honored as the 2018 Technology of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), Panoptix LiveScope was also named a 2019 Top Product by Boating Industry.

The Panoptix LiveScope Ice Bundle includes a 12Ah battery with charger, power cable and foam float. Expected to be available in October, the new Panoptix LiveScope Ice Bundle will retail for $2799.99. For more information, visit garmin.com/panoptix.

Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the third consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics—a premier supplier of navigation charts, and EmpirBus™.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2018 reported sales.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, FUSION and Navionics are registered trademarks and LiveScope, ECHOMAP, ClearVü and EmpirBus are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

