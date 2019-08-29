Intema Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Of 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|August 29, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM.H, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), developer of eflyermaker.com, is pleased to report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Highlights
- Q2 revenues up 28.4% to $149,353 from $116,530 a year ago
- Q2 gross margin of 58.4% versus 17.6% a year ago
- Net loss of $110,219 or $0.001 per share, compared to a net loss of $243,387 or $0.003 per share last year
- Addition of several key clients in Q2 should generate a strong positive impact on future revenues
- Management and board changes to better reflect Intema’s new vision and growth strategy
“This quarter is just the beginning of what we plan to achieve for Intema in 2019,” said Laurent Benezra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intema. “Since reactivating Intema in April we have focused on several initiatives, including building a new management team, strengthening the expertise and depth of our board of directors and increasing our sales in new markets while controlling our costs. In Q2, we added several new key clients from various sectors, including the cannabis market, which we believe represents a new, underserved market for Intema that we plan to develop further in the coming year.”
“We have been also very busy pursuing the development of eflyermaker.com, one of the most powerful, user-friendly AI permission-based email marketing platforms available. As mentioned in our August 26, 2019, news release, we will introduce a new automation feature and our new freemium sales channel during the current quarter.”
“On the corporate side, we have been successful in attracting high-quality people to our management team and Board of Directors, including Claude Théoret (Chief Operating Officer and director), Elise Vandoorn (Chief Financial Officer) and Michael Wagen (director). We now have a strong team in place that is fully committed to Intema’s new vision and growth strategy,” concluded Mr. Benezra.
Selected Q2 financial highlights
|
(In Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended June 30
|
Six months ended June 30
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
149,353
|
116,530
|
323,594
|
269,697
|
Gross profit
|
87,250
|
20,480
|
210,407
|
69,092
|
Gain on debt settlement
|
118,694
|
-
|
661,954
|
-
|
Net earnings (net loss)
|
(110,219)
|
(244,387)
|
366,359
|
(440,187)
|
Net earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted
|
(0.001)
|
(0.003)
|
0.004
|
(0.005)
Second quarter revenues increased by 28.4% to $149,353 in 2019 from $116,350 a year ago. The increase was mostly driven by an increase in sales to a major client and new sales in the cannabis sector.
Gross profit increased by 326.0% to $87,250 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20,480 a year ago. Second quarter gross margin was 58.4% in 2019 versus 17.6% in 2018. The increase in gross margin was mainly due to the increase in sales of its eflyermaker.com services, partially offset by internet hosting services, which generate less margin, and depreciation from the write-off of an asset in Q4 2018.
For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation recorded a net loss of $110,219, or $0.001 per share on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $244,387, or $0.003 per share on a diluted basis, for the corresponding period of 2018. For the six-month period, the Corporation posted net earnings of $366,359, or $0.004 per share on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $440,187, or $0.005 per share on a diluted basis, a year ago. For the 2019 fiscal year, net earnings were mainly attributable to the gain on debt settlement from the proposal to creditors.
About Intema Solutions Inc.
Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including AI predictive marketing and SMS marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; the expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements, are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005134/en/
