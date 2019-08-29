Aible Announces World's First Fully Automated Machine Learning AI Platform for Data Scientists and Developers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 29, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
Aible, the leader in real-world AI for business impact, today launched Aible Advanced, its new solution for data scientists and developers that automates the machine learning process from data-to-impact.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005144/en/
Aible Advanced empowers data scientists with a platform that advances beyond legacy semi-AutoML solutions such as DataRobot to enable data scientists to achieve business impact quickly and efficiently. Aible Advanced automates all the repetitive and boring parts of the end-to-end data science and model deployment process so data scientists and developers can focus on the parts where they add the most value.
The Only AI Platform Purpose Built to Understand Business Objectives
In March, Aible launched the only Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solution for business people that understands business objectives and constraints, then crafts a custom prediction model that maximizes business impact. Forrester called it the “best choice for pure businesspeople” in The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions Q2 2019 – The Nine Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up by Kjell Carlsson, Ph.D. and Mike Gualtieri et al. published 28 May, 2019.
Aible Advanced is the new complementary solution for data scientists and developers that takes what makes Aible unique and helps organizations adopt it at scale.
“Business users have the business domain knowledge; data scientists have the modeling expertise,” said Arijit Sengupta, Aible’s Founder and CEO. “Aible Advanced, in conjunction with Aible, lets each type of user seamlessly contribute their unique skills and knowledge to generate the best predictive model for their unique business reality.”
The Ten Steps of True AutoML
- Requirement Gathering where AutoML solution learns the business objectives and business realities of the use case
- Blueprints where it helps users get started by showing them examples of good predictors for their use case
- Data Recipes where it helps gather the training data from existing enterprise applications and data repositories
- Data Enhancement where it cleans the data, prepares it for machine learning and even creates derived variables that can improve the quality of the predictive model
- Model Customization where it ensure the model is trained to maximize the actual business objectives of the use case while respecting the business constraints
- Hyperparameter Tuning where it trains various types of models and tries out many settings for each model type to create the best model
- Model Selection where it recommends the model that best optimizes the business objectives and conducts evaluations like sensitivity, what-if and scenario analysis to ensure the best model is chosen
- Model Deployment where it starts running the model in the customer’s environment
- Prediction Writeback where it writes predictions back to the enterprise applications the business users use
- Monitoring where it observes the actual business outcomes and compares it to the predicted outcomes to determine how well the predictive model is doing and whether it needs to be retrained
AutoML solutions today barely cover half of these ten steps, while Aible Advanced automatically conducts all of them. That is why Aible calls Aible Advanced the first true AutoML solution. In fact, all other AutoML solutions miss the most important steps, Requirement Gathering and Model Customization, which enable Aible Advanced to focus on delivering the unique needs of each use case, rather than focusing on maximizing simplistic measures like accuracy.
If, for instance, the benefit of successfully pursuing a sales opportunity is $100 and the cost of pursuing it and failing is $1, then you might be willing to pursue 98 sales opportunities and fail at each as long as you successfully sold one deal. Such an approach would be highly inaccurate based on simplistic accuracy measures like Log Loss, but it would create significant business benefits. Forrester independently stated in their New Wave report that, “Unique among AutoML vendors, Aible gets that a model that maximizes accuracy almost never maximizes business impact."
Aible is offering a 30-minute AutoML challenge: in less than 30 minutes, Aible will create a predictive model based on users’ proprietary data in their own AWS account and deploy the model also in their own AWS account without ever moving the data beyond the security of the user's account. If Aible fails to do that, users can keep the model free of charge. No other AutoML vendor offers such a challenge because they actually use expensive consulting to do several of the 10 steps of a true AutoML offering.
The combination of Aible Advanced for data scientists and Aible for business people allows experts to scale themselves by enforcing best practices while easily soliciting business user input to maximize business impact. Aible Advanced users can solicit feedback from Aible users or even delegate specific steps of the end-to-end process to specific business people using Aible. Business users can ensure the solution meets their business objectives and respects their business constraints. Data scientists can ensure the rigor of the end-to-end process because they can see every aspect of the model training process in Python code in notebooks.
About Aible
Aible creates AI that delivers measurable business impact in a way that’s simple, fast and secure. With AI trained for business impact, not accuracy, business users, data scientists, and developers create AI based on their real cost-benefit trade-offs and operational constraints. They simply answer business questions and Aible does the rest, from data to impact. Discover real-world AI at www.aible.com.
The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005144/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT