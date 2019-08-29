Overwatch League™ Announces Multi-Year Deal with Kellogg® Cheez-It® and Pringles®

The Overwatch League™ today announced an exclusive deal with Kellogg Company, which will include co-marketing initiatives with Cheez-It® and Pringles® products. Kicking off during the playoffs in the U.S., Cheez-It Grooves and Pringles Wavy brands will also be the presenting sponsor of the halftime show and highlights segments during the 2019 Grand Finals. The 2019 deal will include a one-day sampling of Cheez-It and Pringles products, and a viewing of the Overwatch League 2019 Grand Finals on Sept. 29 across 1,000 Walmart stores.

In 2020, as part of the deal, Kellogg will release co-branded packaging for both Cheez-It Grooves and Pringles Wavy products featuring Overwatch League branding. This initiative will also include a U.S. sweepstakes where consumers will have the chance to win tickets to the Overwatch League finals and other prizes related to the Overwatch League. Pringles products will extend globally, while Cheez-It will remain U.S.-only.

“We know snack lovers of Cheez-It and Pringles are active in esports, especially the Overwatch League, so this is a great opportunity to connect two passion points together,” said Zion Doran, Senior Director of Kellogg Integrated Promotions.

“We are thrilled to announce this important partnership on behalf of the Overwatch League,” said Brandon Snow, Chief Revenue Officer at Activision Blizzard Esports. “Working with brands like Cheez-It and Pringles that we know our fans really enjoy allows us to create unique experiences that are exciting and genuine.”

“To have such a prestigious organization like Kellogg partner with us around two great brands like Cheez-It and Pringles is fantastic,” said Josh Cella, head of global partnerships for Activision Blizzard Esports. “As we launch this partnership in our postseason, we are excited about all of the great experiences we are going to create for fans in the coming years.”

The Overwatch League kicked off its 2019 season in February to a sold-out Blizzard Arena Los Angeles and 13 million global viewers in its opening week, a 30 percent increase in viewership year over year. The 2019 Grand Finals will take place Sunday, Sept. 29, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. For more information, visit overwatchleague.com.

About the Overwatch League™

The Overwatch League™ is the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams across Asia, Europe, and North America. Overwatch® was created by globally acclaimed publisher Blizzard Entertainment (a division of Activision Blizzard—Nasdaq: ATVI), whose iconic franchises have helped lay the foundations and push the boundaries of professional esports over the last 15 years. The latest addition to Blizzard’s stable of twenty-two #1 games,[1] Overwatch was built from the ground up for online competition, with memorable characters and fast-paced action designed for the most engaging gameplay and spectator experiences. To learn more about the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com.

[1] Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (https://www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

About Activision Blizzard Esports

Activision Blizzard Esports (ABE) is responsible for the development, operation, and commercialization of Activision Blizzard’s professional gaming properties including the Overwatch League™, the Call of Duty® World League, Hearthstone Masters, the StarCraft II World Championship Series, and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International, among others. ABE also operates Tespa, the leader in collegiate esports. It is ABE’s vision to be the most innovative, scalable, and valuable developer of global competitive entertainment

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg’s® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

