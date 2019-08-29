Hiya Announces New Product to Help Businesses Improve Customer Relationships and Drive Higher Contact Rates

|By Business Wire
Hiya, the global leader in bringing trust and identity into the mobile call, today announced a new product that allows businesses to provide meaningful context into their calls to mobile customers. Featuring business name, logo, location and reason for the call, the newly launched Hiya Connect helps companies improve contact rates and increase the quality of conversations with their customers.
“The relationship between legitimate businesses and their customers has been jeopardized due to the rising number of fraud and nuisance calls that consumers receive,” said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. “Hiya Connect brings meaningful context into the mobile call to dramatically increase contact rates and restore this important means of communication forever.”
Consumers today are constantly inundated with phone calls, text messages, notifications, and other alerts. Although we live in an always-on / always-connected society, we have reached an unprecedented level of disengagement with our mobile phones. In fact, according to data from Hiya’s latest State of the Phone Call report, only one in four unidentified calls (26%) are answered, while on the flip side, 69% of calls identified as a business are picked up. This growing dilemma has caused consumer confidence in answering unknown phone calls to plummet.
With Hiya Connect, businesses are able to instill trust by providing identity and context at the first ring. This significantly increases call completion rates, customer satisfaction, and topline revenue. From a utility company giving a reminder that a bill is due, to healthcare providers reaching out with pertinent information, to a bank alerting a customer about suspicious activity on their account, Hiya Connect helps businesses:
- Increase contact rates. Consumers are frustrated with the amount of fraud and nuisance calls they are receiving and therefore expect, more than ever before, context when receiving a phone call. Hiya Connect presents a company’s brand identity, so more consumers will pick up or call back numbers when they know who is calling.
- Leverage the power of their brand. Businesses spend a significant amount of time and money building their brand, only to be stuck behind an anonymous phone number at the critical moment they’re trying to reach their customers. Hiya Connect allows businesses to leverage the credibility they’ve built with their brand’s reputation at the very moment that they are trying to reach their customers.
- Restore trust in the phone call. A phone call is the most personalized form of communication between a business and their customer, outside of face-to-face interaction. Hiya Connect helps businesses establish and restore the trust that has been impacted by the proliferation of spam calls and not only increases contact rates, but also the quality of conversations a business has with its customers or prospects.
- Access important call analytics. Enterprise call centers measure every aspect of their business, but very few are able to capture the sentiment of consumers for calls that go unanswered. Hiya Connect provides a wealth of insights in its Caller Registry analytic solution including contact rates and consumer sentiment (e.g. how many people have blocked a number or reported it as spam, etc.).
Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success and fundraising solutions for more than 400 colleges and universities, has implemented Hiya Connect for the majority of its outbound calls it makes during the lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising.
“We’ve been using Hiya Connect in our outreach to both potential students and alumni and are able to let them know the reason for the call before they even pick up, whether it’s to offer admission to a university or their alma mater requesting a donation,” said Todd Abbott, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for Ruffalo Noel Levitz. “We track the call performance metrics through Hiya’s analytics platform and have since seen an uptick in the response rates to these calls in the last six months.”
Hiya Connect is currently deployed in 40+ countries via Hiya’s Android and iOS apps, and via the company’s partnership with Samsung. Hiya Connect requires no technical integration and can be up and running within minutes. For more information, please visit: https://connect.hiya.com.
About Hiya
Hiya brings trust and identity into the mobile call by making the calling experience secure and engaging on every smartphone globally. With a mission to provide a better phone experience, Hiya’s products and services provide users with the context needed to help them decide whether or not to pick up their phone. Through analysis of more than 13 billion calls per month, Hiya protects over 90 million users from unwanted scam and nuisance calls globally. Hiya is available as a consumer app on Google Android and iPhone and is integrated into the phone experience for AT&T Call Protect, T-Mobile Name ID, and Samsung Galaxy, A-Series and J-Series users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://hiya.com.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT