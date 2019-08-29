Phunware Releases New Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today released a new version of its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange with both Congressional District and Language targeting.

Phunware works with all Political and Advocacy Groups to enable them to build, manage and engage their audiences of constituents and voters, whether local, regional, national or international in nature. In May 2019, Phunware first extended its MaaS platform capabilities to allow customers to create unique audiences for real-time targeting and 1:1 interactions both indoors and outdoors. A month later it then launched its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem. These new platform releases, combined with today’s announcement, fully integrates all of the new feature capabilities into the Company’s Knowledge Graph and Data Ontology offerings via a fully self-service MaaS Audience Manager interface.

Key features of the current platform release include: (1) the ability to calculate instant device reach counts within specific congressional districts, (2) the ability to join these polygons with other audience segments including interest, issue, intent or language, and (3) the ability to save these settings into unique audiences for media activation via data-enriched media campaigns. Digital marketers and advocates can select from one to many of the 435 congressional districts, add them into a custom audience and then further refine that audience using device language information.

“We are extremely excited to be releasing the next iteration of our MaaS Data Exchange,” said Matthew Lindenberger, EVP of Product Management & Engineering of Phunware. “These new capabilities and features unlock powerful targeting capabilities for marketers seeking to reach custom audiences. The combination of congressional district geography boundaries, coupled with device language, gives marketers and advocates the ability to ensure that their message is delivered in the appropriate language to the right mobile audience in the right location at the right time.”

Audiences created using this module of the Company’s enterprise platform for mobile are automatically included into the blockchain-enabled processing engine of its MaaS Data Exchange, which ensures that all devices voluntary present in these audiences will be an included part of the value chain accruing balances of PhunCoin compensation. Phunware customers that service political and advocacy groups are already leveraging this new capability for media campaign activities, including VoteMAP. The Company intends to distribute these audiences more broadly via its data monetization partners, including Lotame and LiveRamp, during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Phunware has enabled political and advocacy groups the ability to segment and target their audiences to meet campaign goals and objectives. To see how customers have used these solutions to reach their constituents and voters, download our Congressional Campaign and State Senate case studies. To learn more about Phunware’s MaaS Data Exchange, read the Phunware Data Exchange Feature Sheet.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

