Mercato Partners With DoorDash to Power Same-Day Grocery Delivery for Independent Grocers

|By Business Wire
|
|August 29, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Mercato, the online grocery eCommerce platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, today announced its partnership with DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada. As Mercato’s preferred partner, DoorDash will fulfill the majority of Mercato’s grocery delivery orders.
This partnership provides consumers with low-cost, same-day delivery on everything from meat and fish to produce, bakery items, prepared foods and pantry staples from top local specialty markets and independent grocers. DoorDash’s best-in-class operational excellence enables local grocers on the Mercato platform to provide their customers with even more ways to access their favorite items, while allowing businesses to compete with large scale players by offering their own online channels.
To celebrate the partnership, fans can receive $0 delivery fees* on all Mercato orders delivered within 10 miles through September 30, 2019. To receive $0 delivery fees, customers can visit www.mercato.com and enter promo code ‘DoorDash’ upon checkout.
“Our partnership with Mercato deepens our focus and commitment to better serving local communities, and also our customers and merchant partners beyond restaurant delivery,” said Casey North, DoorDash’s Vice President of Drive. “We’re excited to pair our best-in-class fulfillment operations and commitment to quality with Mercato’s extensive network of independent grocers to bring a new, convenient way for their customers to enjoy their favorite grocery items.”
“DoorDash and Mercato are highly aligned in our desire to help local businesses succeed,” said Mercato Founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan. “In the next few months we will have even more news regarding our delivery programs including our first delivery subscription offering. We expect these developments will dramatically increase access to affordable grocery deliveries providing huge value to consumers and the hundreds of amazing small businesses on the Mercato platform.”
To date, Mercato has onboarded about 750 independent grocers in 22 states across the U.S. and has aggressive growth plans for the remainder of 2019.
*$0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid through September 30, 2019. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid Mercato account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com
About Mercato
Mercato offers eCommerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from more than 750 independently owned stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent’s grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
