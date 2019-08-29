Kronos Achieves Yet Another Best-ever Top Place to Work Global Ranking

|By Business Wire
Kronos Incorporated today announced it has received its highest-ever ranking as a Best Place to Work in Australia from Great Place to Work®, continuing to climb the country’s list for the fourth-consecutive year.
- Kronos ranked 12th in its category on the annual 50 Best Places to Work in Australia list, continuing its yearly ascent from no. 20 in 2016, no. 17 in 2017, and no. 13 in 2018.
The Best Places to Work in Australia study surveyed more than 85,000 Australian employees across 160-plus companies to make the final list, which is based on direct and anonymous employee feedback from the Great Place to Work Trust Index© survey combined with a detailed culture audit of employee benefits, company values, professional development opportunities, recognition programs, communication processes, and community involvement.
- The Best Places to Work Trust Index employee survey revealed that 93% of Kronites in Australia are proud they work at Kronos; 97% feel employees are treated fairly regardless of their race or ethnicity; and 93% feel that management is honest and ethical in business practices.
- Kronos was specifically highlighted for its innovative Manager Effectiveness Index (MEI) initiative, which encourages leadership development, open communication, and strengthening of the employee-manager relationship across the company based on a bi-annual assessment of each people manager completed by the people who report to them.
- This honor comes on the heels of other impressive wins in the Asia-Pacific region, including being named a Best Multinational Workplace in Asia for the second year; among India’s Best Workplaces for Women its inaugural list; one of only 33 companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to make the Best Place to Work in Greater China list; and a Best Workplace in India for the second time and a Best Company to Work for in the Technology and BPM category for the fifth time.
- The Kronos employee engagement journey – which has led to the company being recognized as a great place to work in every country where it has a significant presence, all while tripling revenue – was recently documented by four-time Glassdoor Top CEO winner Aron Ain in the award-winning book published by McGraw-Hill, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
- Kronos employs 6,000 Kronites around the globe and is actively hiring with hundreds of open positions worldwide.
David Almeda, chief people officer, Kronos
“We are very fortunate to have so many engaged and high-performing employees in Australia. This group of Kronites is truly making a meaningful difference for our customers, each other, and in the communities where they live and work. Kronites in Australia are all-in! Together they embody our culture of trust, transparency, and accountability, while delivering high-quality business outcomes for customers. I couldn’t be happier for another Great Place to Work win for our colleagues in Australia.”
Charlie DeWitt, managing director, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia (ANZSEA), Kronos
“We believe great businesses are powered by great people – but we don’t just believe it, we live it every day. Employee engagement is truly a strategic weapon for Kronos, and our customers are the ultimate beneficiaries. Kronites go above and beyond to do the right thing and get the job done while imparting more than 40 years of workforce management expertise to help organizations in ANZSEA and around the world succeed.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
