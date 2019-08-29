Micron and WekaIO Win Best of Show Award at the Flash Memory Summit 2019

|By Business Wire
Micron Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) and WekaIO today announced that they have won the 2019 Best of Show Award at this year’s Flash Memory Summit for the Micron high-performance 9000 series NVMe SSD product line, along with the Weka File System (WekaFS™). The Micron 9000 series NVMe SSDs and WekaFS high-performance software were selected for the award category of Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application based on SPEC SFS 2014 benchmark test results.
“Flash memory solutions are addressing a wide range of data types including applications driven by video streaming, transactional databases, virtual desktops and other data-intensive environments demanding high scalability and accelerated speed,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize an array of Micron 9200 NVMe SSDs, combined with the Weka File System, achieving record-breaking performance with the trusted independent industry SPEC SFS 2014 benchmark.”
Micron was chosen for its leadership and innovation in the flash memory and solid-state storage industries. The award category analyzes enterprise market segments, vertical market sectors and customer environments that demand high performance and scale such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, in-memory databases and other big data applications.
Micron 9000 series SSDs leverage 3D NAND and NVMe technology to maximize throughput and reduce latency for faster access to data for enterprises and cloud providers. WekaFS is the world’s fastest parallel file system based on independent benchmark SPEC SFS 2014 test results. The results are based on tests conducted in February 2019 using WekaIO’s software with Micron 9200 NVMe SSDs. In similar testing performed in June, Penguin Computing used the Micron 9000 series SSDs in conjunction with WekaFS to break eight world records on the STAC-M3 Benchmark. The benchmark is used to analyze high-speed analytics common in the financial services industry.
“Our flagship storage 9000 series NVMe SSDs are easy to deploy and help optimize existing infrastructure for our partners and customers,” said Roger Peene, vice president of marketing, Storage Business Unit, Micron. “We are pleased that our technology alliance with WekaIO has resulted in setting records for industry-leading performance benchmarks.”
“Our parallel file system, combined with the 9000 series NVMe SSDs, has proven to be a winning storage solution for data-intensive application workloads,” said Barbara Murphy, vice president of marketing at WekaIO. “The records we’ve made this year have set the industry benchmark for breakthrough performance of storage solutions, and we have more benchmarks that we are targeting with WekaFS and the Micron 9300 series.”
The Flash Memory Summit’s annual best of show awards are a premier opportunity for the industry to recognize innovative products and solutions that are being used in the marketplace. A record number of award submissions were received this year, making the judging challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.
About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology Inc., visit micron.com.
About WekaIO
WekaIO helps companies manage, scale, and futureproof their data centers so they can solve big problems. WekaIO has built the world’s fastest shared and parallel file system on new architecture optimized for NVMe flash that leapfrogs legacy storage infrastructures by delivering the best performance density at any scale, at a fraction of the cost. With the most flexible deployment models, the storage software is a modern file system designed for modern I/O-intensive and extreme technical computing workloads.
About Flash Memory Summit
The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multibillion-dollar nonvolatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 13th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers that are driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems. @FlashMem, #FlashMemorySummit2019 #FlashMemorySummitBestofShowAwardWinner.
