Parade Introduces USB Type-C Retimers for Peripheral Devices Supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 and DisplayPort 1.4a HBR3 with Internal Signal Muxing

By Business Wire
|
|August 29, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface, video display, and touch controller IC supplier, today announced the PS8822, a USB Type-C 10 Gbps retimer that supports both USB 3.2 Gen 2 single lane operation and DisplayPort 1.4a Alternate Mode. The PS8822 is designed for the USB Type-C upstream facing port of peripheral devices such as docking stations, monitors, and TVs. For such devices that support USB only and not DisplayPort Alt Mode, Parade is also introducing the PS8823.
The USB 3.2 specification is the latest release for SuperSpeed USB. While USB 3.2 does include provision for two SuperSpeed lanes, denoted as USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, most host and peripheral devices continue to support only one lane, which is denoted as USB 3.2 Gen 2. By fully utilizing the USB Type-C connector and cable, USB 3.2 host and peripheral devices can simultaneously support USB 3.2 Gen 2 and DisplayPort Alt Mode with up to two main link lanes. This is a very popular configuration for the latest docking devices and PC monitors, providing both 10 Gbps of USB data transfer rate and up to a 4K display resolution. For higher performance display requirements, the PS8822 can configure to four lanes of DisplayPort operation, where then the USB interface would be limited to USB 2.0, which is suitable for keyboard, mouse, and other lower speed connected USB devices.
To allow flippability of the USB Type-C cable and the ability to accommodate either two or four DisplayPort lanes, a signal configuration switch is needed at the USB Type-C receptacle interface. While passive semiconductor-based configuration switches might be adequate at lower data rates, the signal degradation at the high data rates used by USB 3.2 Gen 2 and DisplayPort 1.4a make such approach unsuitable. A signal repeater is needed to restore the signal integrity.
The PS8822 uses a signal retimer for the USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) signal rate, and a signal redriver for the USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) signal rate. For the DisplayPort Alt Mode function, which supports DisplayPort 1.4a up to the HBR3 (8.1 Gbps) data rate, a signal redriver is used. In addition to compensating for any signal loss imposed by the configuration switch, the retimer and redriver repeating functions also improve the performance, interoperability, and reliability of the peripheral device system. First, the signal repeating essentially eliminates the signal loss contributed by the PCB traces between the USB Type-C connector and the internal USB hub/controller and DisplayPort receive devices. Second, the PS8822 incorporates proprietary, high performance PHY receivers and transmitters from a company that specializes such technology. Parade’s receiver equalization and transmitter signal conditioning provide reliable performance over a wide range of interconnect cable lengths and quality level.
The PS8823 is identical to the PS8822, except it does not support DisplayPort Alt Mode. The PS8823 is designed for peripheral devices that support USB 3.2 Gen 2 single lane operation without a video output or display function.
“Parade is a major enabler of high speed data communications,” said Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “System makers are continuously challenged with increasing data rates of HDMI, PCI Express, DisplayPort and USB. More and more, particularly to avoid the expense of active cables, signal repeaters are needed near the receptacle at both end of the connection. Our new PS8822 and PS8823 devices provide a high-performance solution for the latest generation of main-stream USB Type-C enabled peripheral devices.”
The PS8822 and PS8823 require no external crystal and automatically detect USB data rate. For DisplayPort Alt Mode, the PS8822 accommodates link through its patented and field-proven AUX interception technology. Both devices support automatic power saving and low standby power.
Availability
The PS8822 and PS8823 are both available in a 6.5mm x 4.5mm 52-pin QFN Halogen free RoHS package. Samples are shipping now.
About Parade Technologies
Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) is a leading fabless supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display, touch controller, and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. Parade’s IC products serve the growing demand for DisplayPort™, eDP™ (Embedded DisplayPort), HDMI®, SATA, PCI Express and USB ICs for display, touch, storage and interface applications.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market-leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
Parade Technologies, Inc., is a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd. Parade Technologies, Inc. can be reached at (408) 329-5540, or on the Internet at http://www.paradetech.com.
