Global High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS Market Outlook 2018-2027: Industry Analysis & Opportunities Evaluation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 29, 2019 12:39 PM EDT
The "Global High end Inertial Sensors, IMUs INS Market Outlook Industry Analysis Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS Market reached USD 3,191.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 5,182.6 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 5.6% across the globe.
The global demand for Defense based High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS application is increasing on the back of significant growth in military strengthening. Transformation and increasing automotive production in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Sweden, Mexico, Finland and Brazil is backing the emerging installation of the high end inertial sensors in the automotive sector.
On the other hand, worldwide sales of High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS Market reached 32,221.1 Thousand Units in 2018 and is expected to increase to 52,988.0 Thousand Units by the end of 2027. Rapid industrialization and automation in developing countries is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of global High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS market over the forecast period.
North America is expected to account for highest share of 30.50% by value, by 2027 in the global High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS Market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the recovery in the economy after the sub prime crisis which further delineates significant growth. Asia Pacific is slated to account highest share of 34.64% by volume by 2027 in the High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS market. High prevalence of geopolitical risks in developing countries sustains the growth of High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS market in defense and marine applications.
Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) is amidst the fastest growing technologies in the High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS market with a growth rate of 6.5% with an increase in the market value from USD 571.82 Million in 2018 to USD 1,003.04 Million in 2027. Growth in the segment is transmuted on account of rising use of aircrafts in commercial applications which in-turn is attributed to result in an increase in demand for High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS in forth coming years.
Automotive industry is considered to be amongst the prominent applications in the High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS market over the forecast period with USD 405.71 Million in 2018 to USD 741.49 Million in 2027. Growth in the segment is projected on the back of rising demand for autonomous land as well as air vehicles accompanied with increasing automobile production across the developing regions.
Northrop Grumman, Safran, Thales Group are some of the leading players in the global High-end Inertial Sensors, IMUs & INS Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)
3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
4. Executive Summary- Global High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market
5. PESTEL Analysis
6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
7. Industry Analysis
7.1. Porter's Five Forces Model
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Restraints
8.3. Trends
8.4. Opportunities
9. High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market -Risk Analysis
9.1. Demand Risk Analysis
9.2. Supply Risk Analysis
10. Global High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)
10.1.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027
10.1.2. By Volume (Thousand Units)
10.1.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019-2027
10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027
10.2.1. By Technology
10.2.1.1. High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Share (%), By Technology (2018-2027F)
10.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Technology
10.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018-2027F, By Technology
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.2.1. High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Share (%), By Application (2018-2027F)
10.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
10.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018-2027F, By Application
10.2.3. By Performance Grade
10.2.3.1. High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Share (%), By Performance Grade (2018-2027F)
10.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Performance Grade
10.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018-2027F, By Performance Grade
10.2.4. By Region
10.2.4.1. High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Share (%), By Region (2018,2027F)
11. North America High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Outlook
12. Europe High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Outlook
13. Asia-Pacific High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Outlook
14. Latin America High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Outlook
15. Middle East & Africa High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market Outlook
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global High-End Inertial Sensors, IMUs and INS Market
16.2. Market Share, By Company
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Honeywell International Inc.
16.2.1.1. Company Overview
16.2.1.2. Business Strategy
16.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings
16.2.1.4. Financial Performance
16.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators
16.2.1.6. Risk Analysis
16.2.1.7. Recent Development
16.2.1.8. Regional Presence
16.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis
16.2.2. Trimble Navigation Ltd.
16.2.3. General Electric Company
16.2.4. Northrop Grumman Corporation
16.2.5. Bosch Sensortec GmbH
16.2.6. Thales Group
16.2.7. Safran Electronics & Defense
16.2.8. STMicroelectronics
16.2.9. Rockwell Collins Inc.
16.2.10. Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ya0t25
