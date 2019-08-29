Texas Instruments AWR1843AoP 77/79 GHz Radar Chipset - A Complete Package & Die Analysis, Cost Analysis, and a Price Estimate for the Component, 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 29, 2019 01:04 PM EDT
The "Texas Instruments AWR1843AoP 77/79 GHz Radar Chipset" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the AWR1843AoP, including a complete package and die analysis, cost analysis, and a price estimate for the component. Also included is a physical and cost comparison with TI's own AWR1642, featuring 4 Rx and 2 Tx with an MCU and DSP, and AWR1243, featuring 4 Rx and 3 Tx without an MCU and DSP.
Last year, Texas Instruments (TI) entered the radar chipset market with the first highly-integrated radar sensor chip, the AWR1642. Unlike its competitors, TI chose to integrate more than just a transmitter, receiver and local oscillator on the same System-on-Chip (SoC) by adding a microcontroller unit (MCU) and a digital signal processor (DSP). This year, the company is trying to keep ahead of its competitors by upgrading its previous chip with an integrated Antenna-on-Package (AoP) in the AWR1843AoP.
This makes the AWR1843 the most integrated radar chipset currently available on the market. It features seven channels, four receivers (Rx) and three transmitters (Tx), along with an MCU, a DSP, all on the same chip and antennae. Not surprisingly, this new chipset is extremely compact and advanced compared to its competitors.
With a portfolio that now contains four different chip solutions, TI targets multiple automotive and industrial applications, from ultra-short-range radar detection (USRR) to radar imaging (RI). Also, TI's portfolio ranges from low-power, highly integrated devices to high-performance radar working in the 79 GHz band. TI is seeking to replace 24 GHz devices for short-range applications, for which the market is expected to decrease in 2020 due to upcoming European legal restrictions. Also, having the MCU and the DSP on the same die along with the antennae on top of the package allows TI to drastically reduce the PCB footprint, with an almost 80% space reduction compared to other solutions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Overview/Introduction
3. Texas Instruments - Company Profile
4. Radar Chipset - Market Analysis
5. Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis - Methodology
- Package Assembly
- View and dimensions
- Package overview and cross-section
- Package opening
- Die
- View, dimensions and markings
- Die overview - VCO, receiver, transmitter
- Die process
- Cross-section and process characteristics
6. Manufacturing Process Flow
- Die Process and Wafer Fabrication Unit
- AoP Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit
7. Cost Analysis
- Cost Analysis Overview
- Yield Hypotheses
- Front-end (FE) cost
- Wafer and die cost
- AoP Packaging Assembly Cost
- Component Cost
8. Estimated Price Analysis
9. Physical & Cost Comparison
- SiGe vs. RFCMOS - Wafer Cost Comparison
- TI mmWave - Technology and Cost Comparison
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nosj39
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005630/en/
