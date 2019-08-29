How Do You Take Tax Accounting to Another Level? Avii’s Newest Practice Management Features Can Help

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 29, 2019 01:14 PM EDT
The two sure things in life, death and taxes, may never change. The software tax preparers use, however, has become significantly better for CPAs and their teams, thanks to the newest functions from Avii™, a fast-growing accounting automation platform company in Utah’s Silicon Slopes.
Avii Workspace is a unified practice management platform that provides tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting organizations with an integrated suite of best-in-class practice management tools.
The platform’s newest components automate the exchange of documents and data communication. These functions are especially helpful for new client intake, but also make the process of information exchange and approval better for every aspect of tax accounting, which has traditionally been one of the biggest bottlenecks for CPAs and their teams.
Whether clients upload information or provide their forms to CPAs with hard copies, the process of validating or confirming the information, checking for completeness, sorting and allocating tasks for tax preparation workflow has changed very little in the past 12 or so years. In fact, tax preparation continues to be one of the most laborious and inefficient workflow processes accounting firms face. These challenges result in lost time, inaccurate inputs and missed strategic opportunities, leading to frustration for service providers and clients alike.
Yet not only will the process of taxation not be going away, based on history it is likely to become even more complex over time.
As a rising star in the realm of automation, Avii is addressing the issue of client intake and queuing for tax-related workflow head on. Improvements in the ability to automate the queueing and pooling functions in tax accounting has the potential to turn an arduous and lower-profit function into one of the most rewarding and far more profitable functions CPAs and accounting firms can deliver.
“Avii is solving the information gap between tax professionals and their clients with communication and workflow tools to get everyone on the same page faster, easier, and constant. Tax professionals will better serve clients as trusted advisors instead of historians as they use these tools with their clients. Marrying the client and professional experience in one software provides more opportunities and time to add value to clients,” said Brandon Allfrey, Partner, Squire & Company; board member of UACPA; Utah Councilmember, AICPA.
With the new tax functions in Avii Workspace, client information and communications is handled through a single portal that handholds and automates the entire process. A single piece of software identifies missing or conflicting information immediately and alerts participants for follow up or confirmation. In all, the Avii dashboard shows progress as it occurs and the current status of the clients’ projects at all times.
The process of sequencing for optimum workflow is automatic. Work moves to the right individuals to advance tax preparation smoothly within the timeframe required to ensure milestones and profitability are met. Clients receive better and faster service and experience increased satisfaction.
Said Avii CEO Lyle Ball, “The latest functions we’ve added to the Avii Workspace™ practice management platform are the result of functions we’ve perfected during the past 18 years for the largest accounting firms in the world.”
“We’re now democratizing the availability of advanced practice management by making it possible for every-sized practice to leverage these advanced ‘Big Four’ features for a fraction of what they’ve traditionally been required to pay,” Ball continued. “Now every CPA practice can benefit from SaaS functionality and automation to make their businesses stronger, faster and better for their clients than ever before.”
About Avii
Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management resources. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS Hub, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.
Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as the exclusive intellectual property of Avii.
#PracticeManagementPlatform #CloudERP #AppliedAI #BigData #SaaSHub #tax #audit #advisory #compliance
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005638/en/
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT