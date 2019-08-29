Topcon anuncia el lanzamiento de su sistema Harmony en la región EMEA

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 29, 2019 03:14 PM EDT
Tras el lanzamiento y la autorización del sistema Topcon Harmony, un software de diagnóstico médico de clase II, en octubre de 2018 para el mercado estadounidense, Topcon anuncia ahora el lanzamiento y la autorización del software en el mercado EMEA.
Esta aplicación para el diagnóstico médico es el sistema de gestión de datos de próxima generación para especialistas en atención oftalmológica. Topcon Harmony es una aplicación de software sensible basada en navegador para entornos in situ o alojados en la nube, que permite conectar todos los instrumentos de diagnóstico, independientemente del fabricante, en una plataforma segura basada en la web.
Coincidiendo con el lanzamiento de Harmony en la región EMEA, el producto actual de la empresa, Optoflow, cambiará su nombre Harmony Referral System (Harmony RS). Las dos soluciones de software se adaptarán a las diversas necesidades del sector de la atención oftalmológica: Harmony proporcionará una aplicación de gestión de datos basada en web con proveedor neutral para conectar dispositivos de imágenes, y Harmony RS ofrecerá una red basada en la nube diseñada especialmente para que los profesionales sanitarios compartan información clínica, referencias y otra correspondencia clínica.
"Estamos muy motivados con el lanzamiento de Topcon Harmony en la región EMEA. Será una gran incorporación a nuestra cartera de productos actual. Con estas dos soluciones, deseamos seguir satisfaciendo las necesidades de una amplia variedad de clientes mientras les ayudamos a resolver sus desafíos clínicos, de gestión de datos y de comunicación", señala Anssi Ylimaula, director general de Topcon Healthcare Solutions EMEA.
En septiembre, Topcon presentará Harmony en el Congreso ESCRS de París, en la caseta B109 del Pabellón 7 en el París Expo Porte de Versailles, donde los principales oftalmólogos de todo el mundo se reúnen para ver los últimos avances en el campo del cuidado de los ojos.
Para aquellos que no vayan a asistir a ESCRS o simplemente para aquellos que no pueden esperar más, es posible acordar demostraciones de software en línea. Para más información, visite la página del producto en https://www.topconhealth.eu/harmony
Acerca de Topcon
Con sede en Tokio (Japón), Topcon es un fabricante integral de dispositivos de diagnóstico dentro de la comunidad mundial del cuidado ocular. Introdujo los primeros sistemas comerciales de tomografía de coherencia óptica (OCT) de fondo de ojo de dominio espectral (SS) y Swept Source multimodal (SS) comerciales del mundo, que han impulsado la innovación en el cuidado ocular.
Más recientemente, Topcon comenzó a mejorar tanto sus soluciones de hardware como de software. Para desarrollar las soluciones más eficientes, pragmáticas y de última generación, Topcon formó una nueva división estratégica, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, cuyo objetivo principal es crear soluciones de software de clase mundial para la industria de la atención ocular y otras. Los productos de la empresa permiten la recopilación y visualización de una amplia gama de imágenes y datos clínicos, al tiempo que proporcionan capacidades de análisis cuantitativos y clínicos y ayudan a los proveedores del sector ocular en la búsqueda del tratamiento óptimo para el paciente.
El software de Topcon proporciona a los médicos acceso a los datos de exámenes de pacientes capturados mediante OCT, campos visuales, retinógrafos y otros dispositivos de Topcon y de terceros. Topcon aprovecha sus nuevos sistemas de gestión de datos y comunicados denominados Optoflow y Harmony, donde los profesionales obtienen acceso a información DICOM y no DICOM almacenada en un entorno central basado en la nube. Además, Topcon ofrece ahora un servicio integrado que conecta a los profesionales con una extensa red de servicios de lectura para ayudar en el manejo de enfermedades oculares potencialmente mortales.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005699/es/
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 310
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363