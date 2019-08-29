ECS and Elastic Partner to Deliver Next-Generation CDM Dashboard for the Department of Homeland Security

|By Business Wire
ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, is partnering with Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, to provide the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with an integrated dashboard solution for continuous monitoring and mitigation of cyber threats and vulnerabilities within its ecosystem. This is the second iteration of the dashboard, intended to expand and enhance the current solution as part of the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dashboard Ecosystem, which delivers cyber situational awareness data to federal civilian agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the government at the federal level for DHS.
CDM deploys tools to every civilian agency to increase their cybersecurity posture by ingesting, analyzing, and visualizing data that provides insight into asset management, identity and access management, network security, and data protection management. The CDM Dashboard receives, aggregates, and displays information from CDM tools at the agency and federal levels. They will be using Elastic as the dashboard datastore along with Elastic’s proprietary field- and document-level security features. Elastic is on track to reduce time to insight from weeks to seconds.
“The rising volume and velocity of cyber-attacks against government networks present a continued challenge for federal agencies,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “I am confident in our state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, and the innovation and integrity of Elastic, our technology partner, to build a next-generation cyber analytics ecosystem for the federal government.”
The incumbent CDM Dashboard prime contractor, ECS, is partnering with Elastic to streamline data aggregation and enrichment, risk scoring, and data visualization. The Elastic Stack will augment, and in some cases replace, multiple closed-source legacy components to more accurately and efficiently track and report critical metrics for both cabinet- and sub-level agencies. Elastic technology simplifies the underlying technical architecture and will allow CDM Dashboard II to keep up with the massive data volumes created as the DHS program works to identify all activity on its networks.
“ECS is an invaluable strategic partner to Elastic and is working with us on multiple projects across the public sector. With their deep knowledge of Elastic’s technical capabilities, ECS is the ideal designer and executor for this project,” said George Young, Vice President, US Public Sector for Elastic. “We are excited to continue our growing relationship with ECS, and supporting our nation’s cyber defenses through the CDM Dashboard II.”
The CDM program provides DHS and federal agencies with capabilities and tools to identify cybersecurity risks, prioritize risks based on impact, and mitigate the most significant problems first. As its second iteration, CDM Dashboard II initiates a technology shift for primes and associated agencies to migrate to a common, more manageable and efficient solution.
About ECS
ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
