Invicro nomme M. Hidenori Seshimo au poste de vice-président de Biomarker Services, Japan

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 29, 2019 05:25 PM EDT
Invicro LLC, une société du groupe Konica Minolta et un fournisseur de premier plan de biomarqueurs pour l'imagerie, de services pour les laboratoires centraux (core lab) et de logiciels pour la recherche et le développement de médicaments, a annoncé aujourd’hui la nomination de M. Hidenori Seshimo au poste de vice-président de Biomarker Services, Japan.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005768/fr/
Invicro Names Mr. Hidenori Seshimo as Vice President of Biomarker Services, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)
M. Seshimo apporte chez Invicro plus de 20 années d’expérience dans la découverte de médicaments, l’imagerie médicale pharmaceutique et les laboratoires cliniques centraux. En mettant l’accent sur la zone Asie-Pacifique et d’autres marchés émergents, M. Seshimo élargira les capacités d’Invicro dans l'imagerie clinique et ses solutions avancées d’imagerie pathologique, dont les services d’immunohistochimie quantitative, grâce à QuanticellTM, la technologie novatrice de Konica Minolta utilisant des points de phosphore intégrés.
« Nous sommes absolument ravis que M. Seshimo fasse dorénavant partie de l’équipe Invicro », a déclaré le Dr Jack Hoppin, cofondateur et PDG d’Invicro. « Alors qu’Invicro renforce ses capacités dans les laboratoires cliniques centraux et ses offres d’imagerie pour les ORC à l’échelle mondiale, M. Seshimo jouera un rôle déterminant pour collaborer avec nos commanditaires du monde entier dans les secteurs de la pharmacie et des biotechnologies en vue de leur fournir des biomarqueurs d'imagerie, des analyses avancées et les meilleurs services pour laboratoires centraux de l’industrie dans tous les domaines thérapeutiques. »
Plus récemment, M. Seshimo était directeur délégué de Bioclinica Japan K.K. ainsi que vice-président régional du développement commercial chez Bioclinica, au Japon, où il a établi et développé son activité d’imagerie médicale pour les laboratoires centraux. Avant Bioclinica, M. Seshimo était le principal chargé de comptes chez Covance, où il a exploré le marché japonais des laboratoires cliniques et appris à répondre et à tenir compte des besoins des clients locaux.
« C’est vraiment enthousiasmant de faire partie d’une équipe avant-gardiste comme celle d’Invicro », a affirmé M. Seshimo. « Invicro est un chef de file industriel mondial au sein des services de biomarqueurs d'imagerie et pour les laboratoires centraux ; je me réjouis à l’idée d’étendre ces capacités, qui ajouteront de la valeur aux projets de recherche clinique de nos clients à travers le monde. »
M. Seshimo est titulaire d’un baccalauréat en ingénierie, d’une maîtrise en ingénierie et a terminé un cours de doctorat, tous axés sur la chimie synthétique et biologique, de l’Université de Kyoto, au Japon. M. Seshimo a obtenu cinq brevets pour des composés développés lorsqu’il était chez Eisai, il a par ailleurs effectué de nombreuses publications pour ses recherches.
À propos d’Invicro
Invicro, dont le siège social est situé à Boston, dans le Massachusetts, a été fondée en 2008 avec pour mission d'améliorer le rôle et la fonction de l'imagerie dans la découverte et le développement translationnels de médicaments dans tous les domaines thérapeutiques. L’équipe multidisciplinaire d’Invicro fournit une gamme complète de services informatiques, d’ingénierie et opérationnels pour l’imagerie. Axée à l’origine sur l’imagerie dans la phase de découverte, Invicro a étendu en 2016 son offre dans la recherche en phase clinique avec l’acquisition de Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, suivie par celle d’Imanova et de CORE Clinical en 2017. Aujourd’hui, dans le cadre de l’organisme de médecine de précision Konica Minolta et avec sa société sœur Ambry Genetics, Invicro développe et met à profit les dernières approches en matière de biomarqueurs quantitatifs, notamment l’imagerie, la pathologie quantitative et la génomique. L’intégration réussie des équipes découverte et clinique dans les plateformes informatiques logicielles d’Invicro leaders de leur secteur, VivoQuant® et iPACS®, a inspiré une présence forte et croissante sur des marchés allant des essais précliniques aux essais cliniques en phase avancée. Pour de plus amples renseignements, visitez www.invicro.com.
À propos de Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) est une société internationale de technologie numérique dotée de qualités fondamentales dans les domaines de l’imagerie et de l’analyse de données, de l’optique, des matériaux et de la nano-fabrication. Grâce à l'innovation, Konica Minolta crée des produits et des solutions numériques destinés à améliorer les entreprises et la société, aujourd'hui et pour les générations à venir. Dans ses activités de technologies d’affaires, de soins de santé et au contact de l’industrie, Konica Minolta aspire à devenir un fournisseur de valeur intégrée qui met à profit toute son expertise pour offrir des solutions complètes aux problèmes les plus pressants de ses clients, collabore avec ses partenaires pour garantir la durabilité de ses solutions, anticipe et aborde les problèmes de demain et adapte chaque solution afin de répondre aux besoins uniques et spécifiques de ses clients estimés. En exploitant ces capacités, Konica Minolta contribue à l’amélioration de la productivité et à la modification des flux de travaux de ses clients, et fournit des solutions de services de pointe adaptées à l’ère de l’IdO. Basée à Tokyo et présente dans plus de 50 pays, Konica Minolta emploie plus de 43 000 personnes qui répondent aux attentes d'environ deux millions de clients dans plus de 150 pays. Konica Minolta est cotée à la Bourse de Tokyo (TSE4902). Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez visiter : https://www.konicaminolta.com/
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005768/fr/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363