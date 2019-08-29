INNFOS toont Smart Compliant Actuator-series op World Robotics Conference 2019

|By Business Wire
|
August 29, 2019 09:44 PM EDT
INNFOS, de toonaangevende ontwikkelaar van Smart Compliant Actuators (SCA) voor hoogwaardige robots, presenteerde zijn volledige portfolio van SCA's op de World Robot Conference (WRC) 2019 gehouden in Beijing op 20-25 augustus. Als de meest invloedrijke robotconferentie van China bracht de WRC meer dan 300 experts bijeen uit landen zoals Rusland, VS, Japan, Duitsland, VK, Korea, Italië, Canada en Australië, om keynote-toespraken te houden en inzichten te delen. De WRC trok wereldrobotleiders aan om hun nieuwste producten en oplossingen te presenteren.
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005822/nl/
Full Range of INNFOS's SCA (Photo: Business Wire)
De SCA's van INNFOS omvatten de QDD Pro-serie (met harmonische reducer), QDD-serie (met planetaire reducer), QDD Lite-serie (planetaire reducer op basis van composietmaterialen) en DD-serie (geen reducer). Deze SCA's toonden de geavanceerde technologieën van INNFOS op het gebied van integratie, hoge precisie, hoge prestaties en flexibele besturing, evenals de kracht van INNFOS op het gebied van de ontwikkeling van slimme robotgewrichten.
In de Chinese markt voor robothardware is INNFOS het eerste bedrijf dat een geïntegreerd servoproduct INNFOS SCA heeft ontwikkeld dat in hoge mate is geïntegreerd met servomotor, ultra-precieze driver, ultra-precieze encoder en ultra-precieze reducer. De CloudMinds XR-1, die is gebaseerd op INNFOS SCA, trok meteen de aandacht in de industrie toen deze werd gelanceerd op MWC2019. INNFOS SCA vulde de technische kloof in China op het gebied van hoogwaardige robots en legde de technische basis voor de ontwikkeling van de servotechnologie van China.
Tijdens de WRC heeft INNFOS twee nieuwe producten uitgebracht. Een daarvan is de afgeplatte actuator QDD-NU80, die is ontworpen voor robots op vier poten. De andere is de QDD Lite-serie, die sommige metalen onderdelen van de standaard INNFOS SCA vervangt door composietmaterialen, om de kosten voor robotontwikkelaars aanzienlijk te verlagen.
Robots zijn in de schijnwerpers komen te staan in de wetenschaps- en investeringsgemeenschap. Op dit moment zijn er veel bekende quadrupedale robots aan het opduiken, zoals Spotmini van Boston Dynamics, MIT's Mini Cheetah en 's werelds eerste autonome offshore robot ANYmal. De afgelopen jaren zijn er robots op vier poten verschenen in verschillende internationale robotcompetities, en veel instellingen en universiteiten werken aan quadrupedale robotprojecten. Daar de markt voor quadrupedale robots op het punt staat te groeien, zal de vraag naar quadrupedale robotactuatoren sterk toenemen. INNFOS nam het voortouw om de QDD NU80 te lanceren, een SCA speciaal ontworpen voor quadrupedale robots, gericht op het helpen versnellen van de ontwikkeling van robots op vier poten.
De RC-Servo wordt vaak gebruikt in weinig eisend robotachtig speelgoed, terwijl de servomotor vaker wordt gebruikt in industriële robots. Daarom bestaat er een kloof tussen de RC-servo's met lage prestaties en de hoogwaardige servomotor. Met betrekking tot deze situatie lanceerde INNFOS de QDD Lite-serie, die deze leemte perfect heeft opgevuld. Robotontwikkelaars kunnen nu sterk geïntegreerde, hoogwaardige slimme gewrichten kopen tegen veel lagere prijzen, waardoor er aanzienlijk wordt bespaard op R&D-kosten.
Voor een robotindustrie die zich actief ontwikkelt en uiteindelijk zal floreren, voldoen de QDD-NU80 en QDD Lite aan onze verwachting.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005822/nl/
