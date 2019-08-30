Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market 2019-2024: Focus on Service Type, Technology, Application, Pricing Models, Break-Even Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 30, 2019 05:35 AM EDT
The "Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market: Focus on Service Type (SaaS, EaaS), Technology (Data Analytics, Guidance, Sensing, Variable Rate), Application (Yield Mapping, Soil Management, Crop Health), Pricing Models, Break-Even Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What is the expected global agriculture technology-as-a-service market size in terms of value from 2018 to 2024?
- What is the expected future scenario and revenue generation by the different types of service including software-as-a-service (SaaS) and equipment-as-a-service (EaaS)?
- What is the expected future scenario and revenue generation by different types of agriculture technologies offered as service including data analytics and intelligence, guidance technology, sensing technology, and variable rate application technology, among others?
- What is the expected future scenario and revenue generation by the application segments for which agriculture technologies are offered as service including yield mapping and monitoring, soil management, crop health management, and navigation and positioning, among others?
- Which region is the largest market for global agriculture technology-as-a-service market?
- What is the expected future scenario and the revenue generation by different regions and countries in the agriculture technology-as-a-service market North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?
- What is the competitive strength of the key players in the agriculture technology-as-a-service market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?
- What are the different pricing models available in the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market?
- How is the adoption scenario, related opportunities, and challenges associated with agriculture technology-as-a-service?
- What are the market dynamics of the global agriculture drones and robots market including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?
- What is the SWOT analysis for leading companies in the agriculture technology-as-a-service market?
The Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.75% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.
High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry, conversion of capital expenditure into operational expenditure for customers, and greater customer retention for service providers. The added benefits of lower costs, scalability, integration, and accessibility associated with ATaaS are also expected to be responsible for the reported growth of the business model.
Agriculture is the source of livelihood and sustenance of economy in several regions of the world. Hence, the need to adopt advanced technologies in the agriculture industry has driven favorable initiatives, policies, and support shown by governments in countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, India, and China. In emerging countries, the growth of the market is expected to be driven by rising awareness among governments and manufacturers-turned-service providers about the need to elevate farm produce, while evaluating the farm expenditure of their growers. Furthermore, rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by governments across the world.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Overview
1.2 Impact Analysis
1.3 Market Drivers
1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Global Food Production
1.3.2 Economic Need for Precision Agriculture
1.3.3 Low Capital Investment for Customers
1.4 Market Restraints
1.4.1 Price Inflation of Agricultural Produce
1.4.2 Lack of Technical Awareness Amongst Farmers
1.5 Market Opportunities
1.5.1 Growth of Agriculture Service Economy
1.5.2 Increasing Investments for Agriculture Technology
1.5.3 Rising Trend of Farming-as-a-Service in India
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Product Launches and Developments
2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
2.1.3 Business Expansions and Contracts
2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognition)
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Pricing Models
3.1.1 Bundled Per Acre
3.1.2 Per Pass/Service
3.1.3 Percentage of Yield Bump/Gain
3.1.4 Per Unit of Product Sold
3.2 Break-Even Analysis
3.2.1 Introduction
3.2.2 Components of Break-Even Analysis
3.2.3 Calculation of Break-Even Analysis
3.2.4 Case Studies
3.3 Advanced Solutions
3.3.1 Agriculture Robot-as-a-Service (ARaaS)
3.3.2 Agriculture Drone-as-a-Service (ADaaS)
4 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Service Type), $Million
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
4.4 Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)
5 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Technology), $Million
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Data Analytics and Intelligence
5.3 Guidance Technology
5.4 Sensing Technology
5.5 Variable Rate Application Technology
5.6 Others
6 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Application), $Million
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Yield Mapping and Monitoring
6.3 Soil Management
6.4 Crop Health Management
6.5 Navigation and Positioning
6.6 Others
7 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Region), $Million
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Agriculture OEMs
- AGCO Corporation
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- Kubota Corporation
- Yanmar Co. Ltd.
8.2 Data Analytics & Intelligence Companies
- 365FarmNet GmbH
- Agrivi
- CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Fujitsu Limited
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Trimble Inc.
8.3 Agriculture UAV/Drone Companies
- Parrot SA
- Pixhawk
- PrecisionHawk Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd
8.4 Agriculture Robot Companies
- Harvest Automation Inc.
- Naio Technologies
8.5 Other Agriculture Technology Companies
- Accenture plc
- Airbus S.A.S.
- AT&T
- Ceres Imaging Inc.
- Hexagon Agriculture
- Intertek Group plc
- Nutrien AgSolutions, Inc.
- Raven Industries Inc.
- SGS S.A.
- Taranis
- Teejet Technologies
- Topcon Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8uugf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005108/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,362
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,167
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT