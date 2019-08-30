Quatre nouvelles entreprises belges rejoignent la Team SkyGuardian de GA-ASI

|By Business Wire
|
August 30, 2019 06:49 AM EDT
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), le fabricant de premier plan de systèmes pour aéronefs pilotés à distance (Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPA), de radars et de systèmes de mission électro-optiques et connexes, a annoncé aujourd’hui que quatre nouvelles entreprises basées en Belgique avaient été sélectionnées pour rejoindre le groupe de cinq entreprises précédemment identifiées pour soutenir le développement du RPA MQ-9B SkyGuardian pour la Belgique. AeroSimulators Group (ASG), AIRobot, ALX Systems et Hexagon rejoindront la Team SkyGuardian, qui comprend déjà les cinq entreprises belges suivantes : SABCA, Thales Belgium, Esterline, Newtec et DronePort.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005144/fr/
“The addition of these four companies to Team SkyGuardian will further enhance the capabilities of SkyGuardian and build on our already strong business partnerships in Belgium,” - Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. (Photo: Business Wire)
« L’ajout de ces quatre sociétés à la Team SkyGuardian va renforcer les capacités du SkyGuardian et affermir nos partenariats commerciaux déjà solides en Belgique », a déclaré Linden Blue, PDG de GA-ASI. « GA-ASI se réjouit à la perspective de collaborer avec ses coéquipiers belges pour la réussite de la fourniture du MQ-9B. »
Afin d’identifier des petites et moyennes entreprises belges susceptibles de soutenir le développement du SkyGuardian, GA-ASI a organisé un événement de promotion intitulé Blue Magic Belgium (BMB).qui a eu lieu les 15 et 16 mai derniers. Cette recherche de capacités de pointe au sein d’entreprises locales fait suite à l’autorisation accordée à la Défense belge par le gouvernement belge de négocier l’acquisition du SkyGuardian de GA-ASI afin de répondre aux exigences de la nation en termes de RPA.
À la suite de l’événement BMB, GA-ASI a sollicité les propositions des finalistes de BMB, à savoir AIRobot, ALX Systems et Hexagon. Une quatrième société, ASG, a également été identifiée au cours de l’événement BMB.
Basée à Belsele, en Belgique, ASG est spécialisée dans la prestation de formations RSR (Renseignement, Surveillance, Reconnaissance). La société est active dans les domaines aérien, terrestre et maritime et fournit des formations et des simulateurs pour une large gamme de capteurs. AIRobot, société basée au DronePort de Saint-Trond, en Belgique, se concentre sur le développement d’équipements de drones de performance pour des opérations professionnelles simples, précises et sûres. AIRobot développera une solution de détection automatisée des matériaux utilisant l’intelligence artificielle (IA) et l’imagerie hyper-spectrale (IHS). ALX Systems est un fournisseur de solutions de système d’aéronefs sans pilote (Unmanned Aircraft System, UAS) basé à Liège, en Belgique, spécialisé dans les systèmes UAV autonomes. La société va collaborer avec GA-ASI pour améliorer les performances de la détection d’objets à l’aide de l’IA et de la Full Motion Video (FMV) synthétique. La division Géospatiale d’Hexagon, qui possède un bureau à Louvain, en Belgique, est spécialisée dans les solutions logicielles et les outils géospatiaux permettant de visualiser les informations de localisation, et de procéder notamment à l’auto-routage des UAS et à la création d’une réalité numérique intelligente.
Des photos à haute résolution du MQ-9B SkyGuardian sont à la disposition des organes de presse spécialisés auprès du contact média de GA-ASI.
À propos de GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), une société affiliée de General Atomics, est un concepteur et un fabricant de premier plan de systèmes fiables et éprouvés pour aéronefs pilotés à distance (Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPA), radars, et systèmes de mission électro-optiques et connexes, à l’origine notamment de la série RPA Predator® et du radar multimode Lynx®. Avec plus de six millions d’heures de vol, GA-ASI fournit aux aéronefs de longue endurance et aptes à la mission les systèmes de liaison de données et de capteurs intégrés nécessaires pour assurer un vol constant et permettre une connaissance situationnelle ainsi que des interventions rapides. La société produit par ailleurs toute une gamme de stations de contrôle au sol et commandes de capteurs/logiciels d’analyse d’image ; elle fournit en outre des services de formation et de soutien aux pilotes, et développe des antennes méta-matérielles. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.ga-asi.com.
Predator et Lynx sont des marques déposées de General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005144/fr/
