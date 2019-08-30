YOOZOO Games gibt Strategie für 2019 bekannt – Epic-Gaming-Marathon zur Unterstützung des Welternährungsprogramms geht zu Ende

|By Business Wire
|
August 30, 2019 07:09 AM EDT
Aus Anlass seines 10-jährigen Jubiläums präsentierte YOOZOO Games auf der Gamescom-Messe vor Fans, Spielern und Branchenpartnern seine neuesten Game-Titel und Strategien für das kommende Jahr.
YOOZOO Games attends Gamescom 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
In diesem Jahr erhielten die Teilnehmer einen ersten Blick auf den spannenden IP-Titel Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac vor dessen Veröffentlichung in westlichen Märkten. In der ersten Hälfte 2019 erzielte das Spiel nach dem Start in Asien hervorragende Ergebnisse und erhielt mehr als 50 App Store- und Google Play-Homepage-Empfehlungen. Das Spiel ist das erfolgreichste RPG in Hongkong, Taiwan und Macao. Es erreichte landet wiederholt auf dem ersten Platz bei den beliebtesten kostenlosen RPG-Games in Südostasien, einschließlich Thailand, Indonesien und Singapur.
Liu Wanqin, Vice President für Overseas Publishing bei YOOZOO Games, erklärt: „Unsere Strategie für unser globales Geschäft sieht vor, weltweit bekannte Titel herauszugeben und asiatische Hits auf die westlichen Märkte zu bringen. Genau diese Linie haben wir auch mit Saint Seiya verfolgt. Die Manga-Serie ist ein in Japan sehr beliebter Kindheits-Klassiker, der weltweit Kultstatus genießt.“
Vor dem Hintergrund der strengen Regulierungsmaßnahmen für chinesische Gaming-Unternehmen in den letzten Jahren hat sich YOOZOO zum Ziel gesetzt, seine Auslandsaktivitäten zu erweitern. Die Einnahmen aus internationalen Märkten erreichten 2018 einen Anteil von 51,49 % am Betriebsergebnis – basierend auf einem starken globalen Vertriebsnetz, das mehr als 200 Länder und Regionen abdeckt.
Dieser Anteil wird durch die Übernahme der deutschen Bigpoint-Games durch YOOZOO weiter erhöht. YOOZOO Games ist hundertprozentiger Anteilseigner des bekannten deutschen Game-Entwickler. Bigpoint dient YOOZOO nun als Brücke in den Westen, um die globale Reichweite des chinesischen Gaming-Unternehmens zu vergrößern und seine globalen Entwicklungs- und Vertriebskapazitäten auszubauen. Im Gegenzug bringt YOOZOO eine Fülle an Ressourcen und Know-how in den Bereichen Game-Vertrieb und -Veröffentlichung mit, die Marktstellung und Entwicklungskapazitäten von Bigpoint stärken werden.
Darüber hinaus war YOOZOO aktiv und hat seinen Beitrag für wohltätige Zwecke geleistet. Vor kurzem hat YOOZOO seinen allerersten GTarcade Hunger Heroes Gaming Marathon abgeschlossen, bei dem Geld für sein Team beim Welternährungsprogramm ShareTheMeal-App gesammelt wurde. Die Spieler mussten ein Bild mit dem Hashtag #GTarcadeHungerHeroes twittern, ihr Gameplay live übertragen oder Objekte im Spiel sammeln – für diese Aufgaben spendete YOOZOO Games Mahlzeiten im Namen seines #GTarcade-Teams an das Welternährungsprogramm. Insgesamt wird YOOZOO eine Spende im Wert von 21.711,25 USD leisten, dies entspricht 43.422 Mahlzeiten. Und dies ist nur die erste Auflage des Events. Für das nächste Jahr will YOOZOO das diesjährige Event übertreffen, mehr Spieler anziehen und mehr Mahlzeiten für hungerleidende Kinder auf der ganzen Welt ermöglichen.
Über YOOZOO Games
YOOZOO Games ist ein auf Entwicklung und Vertrieb von Videogames spezialisierter weltweit tätiger Entertainment-Anbieter. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in Schanghai und Niederlassungen in London, Berlin, Hongkong, Singapur und anderen bedeutenden Städten. Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2009 hat YOOZOO zahlreiche äußerst erfolgreiche Produkte auf den Markt gebracht, darunter Games of Thrones Winter is Coming, Legacy of Discord – Furious Wings und League of Angels, und ein starkes globales Vertriebsnetz aufgebaut.
Offizielle Website http://www.yoozoo.com/
Globales Game-Portal https://www.gtarcade.com/
LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/yoozoogames
