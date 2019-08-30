Panasonic se incorpora a RE100 con el objetivo de lograr operaciones comerciales con un 100 % de energía renovable

|By Business Wire
Panasonic Corporation se ha incorporado a RE100*, la iniciativa mundial de The Climate Group que reúne a las empresas más influyentes del mundo que asumen el compromiso de utilizar un energía renovable para el 100 % de sus actividades. De aquí a 2050, Panasonic cambiará el 100 % de la electricidad que utiliza para sus operaciones en todo el mundo a energía renovable, y apuntará a una producción sin emisiones de CO2.
En medio de la creciente atención mundial a los problemas sociales centrados en el medio ambiente y la energía, Panasonic formuló su gestión medioambiental a largo plazo, llamada “Visión ambiental de Panasonic 2050”, en junio de 2017, y ha estado promoviendo actividades medioambientales con una dirección clara hacia 2050.
Como parte de sus actividades para promover negocios con el objetivo de lograr una sociedad sostenible siguiendo esta visión, la empresa está haciendo un esfuerzo mundial para crear fábricas que no emiten CO2 durante su funcionamiento. Más específicamente, además de actividades de ahorro energético en las fábricas, Panasonic promueve el consumo de energía renovable mediante la instalación de sistemas de generación de energía renovable como los fotovoltaicos en sus predios, así como la adquisición de electricidad 100 % renovable en sus fábricas modelo con cero emisiones de CO2 en Japón, Europa y el continente americano.
Expandir el consumo de energía renovable es fundamental para lograr fábricas con cero emisiones de CO2. Panasonic seguirá promoviendo el consumo de energía renovable con su incorporación a RE100, que apunta a acelerar la transición al uso de energía renovable a nivel mundial.
En el futuro, con el objetivo de “aumentar el uso de energía renovable” como una de las metas de su Green Plan 2021, su plan de acción medioambiental para 2021, Panasonic seguirá reforzando sus actividades para instalar sistemas de generación de energía renovable en sus fábricas, así como para adquirir energía renovable. Además, la empresa se esforzará para implantar fábricas modelo con cero emisiones de CO2 en cada región del mundo y trabajará para expandir el uso de energía renovable adecuado a las características regionales.
A través de dichas actividades, Panasonic fomentará de manera constante una producción sin emisión de CO2, con el objetivo de lograr una sociedad sostenible tal como se concibe en la “Visión ambiental 2050”.
Mensaje de Sam Kimmins (director de RE100, The Climate Group)
“El éxito de Panasonic se ha basado en el desarrollo de las tecnologías que definen nuestro futuro. Al incorporarse a RE100 y comprometerse a utilizar un 100 % de energía renovable hacia 2050, Panasonic está enviando un claro mensaje de que el sector energético está evolucionando. Panasonic se incorpora a un movimiento mundial de empresas que se dirigen hacia un sistema energético mejor, porque es bueno para sus negocios, sus clientes y el medio ambiente”.
Nota:
*RE100: iniciativa internacional gestionada por The Climate Group, una ONG internacional dedicada al cambio climático, en asociación con CDP. Está formada por empresas que apuntan a que la electricidad de sus operaciones comerciales sea 100 % renovable. Cuenta con 191 empresas miembro en todo el mundo (a agosto de 2019).
Acerca de Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation es líder a nivel mundial en el desarrollo de diversas tecnologías electrónicas y soluciones para clientes de las industrias de electrónica de consumo, inmobiliaria, automotriz y negocios B2B. La compañía, que celebró su 100.° aniversario en 2018, se ha expandido a nivel mundial y en la actualidad opera 582 subsidiarias y 87 compañías asociadas a nivel mundial, lo que registró ventas netas consolidadas de 8003 billones de JPY para el año finalizado el 31 de marzo de 2019. La compañía está comprometida con la búsqueda de nuevos valores a través de la innovación en todas las líneas divisionales y utiliza sus tecnologías para crear una vida y un mundo mejor para sus clientes. Para obtener más información sobre Panasonic, ingrese a: https://www.panasonic.com/global.
