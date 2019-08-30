Analysis on the North American IoT Sensor Market to 2027: Key Insights & Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "North America IoT Sensor Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Connectivity Type; and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America IoT Sensor market accounted for US$ 3,609.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 21,121.7 Mn in 2027.
Factors including the growing application of IoT and connected devices are driving the North America IoT Sensor market. The introduction of connected cars is supporting in the industries is creating a massive opportunity for the North America IoT Sensor market in the forecast period. Connected cars enable travelers or the car itself to automatically share the data within the vehicle and also outside the vehicle. Internet of things (IoT) is one of those technologies which has been breaking grounds to offer automotive manufacturers a new set of products and services which are entirely a new layer to the traditional car perceptions.
These new configurations may include sensors, controllers, lighting and software applications, these products and services are offered as stand-alone, where, the customer can plug and play as per the requirement or some of the features are built-in in the new generation cars. These systems can either be deployed in infotainment or automated control units of vehicles. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the North America IoT Sensor market.
The North America IoT Sensor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America IoT Sensor market further. For instance, the government of North America manages huge projects of infrastructural development such as bridges, telephone lines, gas connections, and many others.
Similarly, for the IoT sector, the government takes responsibility for the regulation of intangible things such as data or information which flows between the devices, networks, and sensors. For different sensors and devices in order to share data and communicate, it is essential that these devices share common standards for communication protocols and data formats. The best and efficient way for the government to regulate and control IoT is to generate standards as a means for the regulation. These initiative provide various benefits to the IoT Sensor manufacturing companies located in the region. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the North America IoT Sensor market.
These initiative provide various benefits to the IoT Sensor based companies located in the region; thus, increasing the growth of North America IoT Sensor markets. This is further expected to provide the North America IoT Sensor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming industrial requirement. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of North America IoT Sensor market.
Some of the players present in IoT Sensor market are Analog Devices, Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1. Introduction
Part 2. North America IoT Sensor Market - Key Takeaways
Part 3. Research Methodology
Part 4. North America IoT Sensor Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 North America Pest Analysis
Part 5. North America IoT Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Application Of IoT And Connected Devices
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Rising Security Concerns Among Customers
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Introduction Of Connected Cars
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Mounting Adoption Of Advanced Technologies
5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints
Part 6. IoT Sensor -North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America IoT Sensor Market Overview
6.2 North America IoT Sensor Market Forecast And Analysis
Part 7. North America IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Temperature Sensor
7.4 Light Sensor
7.5 Pressure Sensor
7.6 Chemical Sensor
7.7 Motion Sensor
7.8 Others
Part 8. North America IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Connectivity Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Connectivity Type, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Wired
8.4 Wireless
Part 9. North America IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Building Automation
9.5 Consumer Electronics
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Industrial
9.8 Retail
9.9 Others
Part 10. North America IoT Sensors Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 North America IoT Sensors Market Breakdown, By Key Countries
10.1.1.1 U.S. IoT Sensors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)
10.1.1.1.1 U.S IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Type
10.1.1.1.2 U.S. IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Connectivity Type
10.1.1.1.3 U.S. IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Application
10.1.1.2 Canada IoT Sensors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)
10.1.1.2.1 Canada IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Type
10.1.1.2.2 Canada IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Connectivity Type
10.1.1.2.3 Canada IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Application
10.1.1.3 Mexico IoT Sensors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (Us$ Mn)
10.1.1.3.1 Mexico IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Type
10.1.1.3.2 Mexico IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Connectivity Type
10.1.1.3.3 Mexico IoT Sensors Market Breakdown By Application
Part 11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger And Acquisition
11.4 New Development
Part 12. North America IoT Sensor Market - Key Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- ARM Holdings PLC
- Broadcom Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Omron Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
