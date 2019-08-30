European IoT Sensor Market Nears $17.2 Billion by 2027 - Continuous Development in Consumer Electronics Propels Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|August 30, 2019 12:21 PM EDT
The "Europe IoT Sensor Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Connectivity Type; and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe IoT Sensor market accounted for US$ 2,304.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 17,158.7 Mn in 2027.
Factors including continuous development in consumer electronics are driving the Europe IoT Sensor market. With the rising demand for smartphone, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and other consumer electronic products have also intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a plethora of tasks.
Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become an integral part of consumers' lives. In the continually advancing consumer electronics industry, the consumers are expecting more powerful, fast, and smart devices. While substantial innovation was brought in the industry with the enablement of IoT over the past decades, the technology roadblocks have prevented it from scaling further. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the Europe IoT Sensor market.
The Europe IoT Sensor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe IoT Sensor market further. For instance, A stable political climate leads to a few policies and regulatory changes in the European region. Policies in this region are beneficial for the growth of the business which is one of the reasons behind the development of the automotive industry, IT industry, and SMEs in Europe.
The policies in Europe are certainly favorable for the growth of the software-defined networking market owing to the growing industrialization in the provinces, which includes the development of IT, automotive and several other small and medium enterprises. These initiative provide various benefits to the IoT Sensor manufacturing companies located in the region. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the Europe IoT Sensor market.
These initiative provide various benefits to the IoT Sensor based companies located in the region; thus, increasing the growth of Europe IoT Sensor markets. This is further expected to provide the Europe IoT Sensor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming industrial requirement. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of Europe IoT Sensor market.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1. Introduction
Part 2. Europe IoT Sensor Market - Key Takeaways
Part 3. Research Methodology
Part 4. Europe IoT Sensor Market Landscape
Part 5. Europe IoT Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Continuous Development in Consumer Electronics
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Mounting Security Concerns
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Introduction of Connected Cars
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
Part 6. IoT Sensor - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe IoT Sensor Market Overview
6.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market Forecast And Analysis
Part 7. Europe IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Temperature Sensor
7.4 Light Sensor
7.5 Pressure Sensor
7.6 Chemical Sensor
7.7 Motion Sensor
7.8 Others
Part 8. Europe IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Connectivity Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market, By Connectivity Type, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Wired
8.4 Wireless
Part 9. Europe IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Building Automation
9.5 Consumer Electronics
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Industrial
9.8 Retail
9.9 Others
Part 10. Europe IoT Sensors Market - Country Analysis
Part 11. Industry Landscape
Part 12. Europe IoT Sensor Market - Key Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- ARM Holdings PLC
- Broadcom Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Omron Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stl8oq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005361/en/
