Panasonic rejoint l’initiative RE100 en ciblant des opérations commerciales qui utilisent 100 % d’énergie renouvelable

|
|August 30, 2019 03:57 PM EDT
Panasonic Corporation a rejoint RE100*, l’initiative mondiale du Climate Group qui réunit les entreprises les plus influentes du monde engagées à utiliser 100 % d’énergie renouvelable. D’ici 2050, l’électricité utilisée par Panasonic à l’échelle mondiale dans ses opérations utilisera 100 % d’énergie renouvelable, et la société a pour objectif une production sans émission de CO2.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005432/fr/
Alors que l’attention est de plus en plus focalisée sur l’environnement et l’énergie dans le monde, Panasonic a formulé sa vision de gestion environnementale à long terme appelée « Vision de l’environnement 2050 de Panasonic » en juin 2017, et promeut des activités environnementales clairement tournées vers 2050.
Dans le cadre de ses activités de promotion d’entreprises aspirant à une société durable selon cette vision, Panasonic fait un effort global pour créer des usines qui émettent pas de CO2 durant leur fonctionnement. Spécifiquement, outre des activités économes en énergie dans les usines, Panasonic encourage l’utilisation d’énergie renouvelable en installant des systèmes de production d’énergie renouvelable tels que des systèmes photovoltaïques au sein de ses sites, ainsi que l’approvisionnement d’électricité 100 % renouvelable dans ses usines modèles sans aucune émission de CO2 au Japon, en Europe et sur le continent américain.
L’expansion de l’alimentation en énergie renouvelable est essentielle pour exploiter des usines sans CO2. Panasonic continuera de promouvoir l’utilisation d’énergie renouvelable en tant que membre de l’initiative RE100 dont l’objectif est d’accélérer la transition à l’utilisation d’énergie renouvelable à l’échelle mondiale.
À l’avenir, « Augmenter l’utilisation de l’énergie renouvelable », l’une des cibles en vertu du « Green Plan 2021 » (plan vert), son plan d’action environnemental d’ici 2021, Panasonic renforcera ses activités pour installer des systèmes de production d’énergie renouvelable dans ses usines et pour s’approvisionner en énergie renouvelable. La société s’efforcera également de créer des usines modèles sans émission de CO2 dans chaque région du monde et œuvrera pour étendre l’utilisation d’énergie renouvelable adaptée aux caractéristiques régionales.
Par le biais de ces activités, Panasonic favorisera régulièrement une production sans émission de CO2, dans l’optique de la société durable envisagée par la « Vision de l’environnement 2050. »
Message de Sam Kimmins (directeur de RE100, The Climate Group)
« Panasonic doit son succès au développement des technologies qui définissent notre avenir. En rejoignant RE100 et en s’engageant à utiliser une électricité 100 % renouvelable d’ici 2050, Panasonic transmet un message fort indiquant que le paysage de l’énergie évolue. Panasonic rejoint un mouvement mondial d’entreprises en faveur d’un meilleur système d’énergie, car c’est bon pour leur entreprise, leurs clients et leur environnement. »
Remarque :
* RE100 : Une initiative internationale gérée par The Climate Group, une ONG internationale axée sur le changement climatique, en partenariat avec le CDP. Elle est constituée de sociétés dont l’objectif est de rendre l’électricité utilisée par leurs opérations commerciales 100 % renouvelable. Elle regroupe 191 sociétés membres à l’échelle mondiale (en août 2019).
À propos de Panasonic
Panasonic Corporation est un leader mondial en développement de technologies et de solutions électroniques diverses destinées aux clients dans les domaines des produits électroniques grand public, du logement, de l’automobile et des activités B2B. La société, qui a célébré son 100e anniversaire en 2018, s’est étendue à l’échelle mondiale. Elle exploite actuellement 582 filiales et 87 sociétés associées à travers le monde, et a enregistré un chiffre d’affaires net consolidé de 8,003 billions JPY pour l’exercice clos le 31 mars 2019. La société, dont la mission est d’établir une nouvelle valeur par le biais de l’innovation dans toutes ses divisions, utilise ses technologies afin de créer une vie et un monde meilleurs pour ses clients. Pour en savoir plus sur Panasonic, consultez : https://www.panasonic.com/global.
Source :
https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2019/08/en190830-2/en190830-2.html
