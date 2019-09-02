Syngenta Acquires Cropio

|By Business Wire
|
September 2, 2019
Syngenta and The Cropio Group announced today that Syngenta has completed the acquisition of all relevant assets of The Cropio Group, an Ag Tech company with a presence in over 50 countries, but with a primary focus in Eastern Europe. The Cropio platform is an equipment-integrated, end-to-end software solution that provides imaging, recordkeeping, and equipment tracking. Approximately 10 million hectares of crops are currently managed using Cropio.
The Cropio Group sought a partner with strong agri-science expertise to complement and enhance their leading technology platform. With a proven track record of successful partnerships in the digital ag space, Syngenta was seen as an ideal partner to help deliver additional value to Cropio’s grower customers.
Greg Meyers, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Syngenta, said, “This acquisition marks a turning point in Syngenta’s digital strategy for agriculture. Cropio is a leading player in the Eastern European digital agriculture market, and Syngenta is gaining a hub for Ag Tech innovation in Europe that will help increase farmer sustainability, productivity, efficiency and profitability. We anticipate significant opportunities for collaboration across the other Syngenta digital assets.”
“Cropio has done a really impressive job of building a product portfolio which brings tremendous value to growers,” said Dan Burdett, Head, Global Digital Agriculture, Syngenta. “They have focused on the breadth of grower processes, while enabling data flow across field equipment and multiple digital tools. Cropio’s platform allows the farmer to monitor all their crops and field operations in order to maximise decision-making.”
With this acquisition, Syngenta will be the only agricultural company to have access to leading management platforms in the top four agriculture markets: in the United States with Land.db, Brazil with Strider, China with the Modern Agricultural Platform and now Eastern Europe with Cropio. Combined, more than 40 million hectares globally will be managed using a Syngenta digital tool, with a plan to double by the end of 2020.
The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.
About Syngenta
Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.
About Cropio
The Cropio Group is an ag tech company with approximately 35 full-time employees. The company was founded in 2014 and their customers now include some of the largest corporate agricultural holdings in Eastern Europe. Find out more at https://about.cropio.com/. Watch a video of Cropio in action here.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as ‘expect’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘plans’, ‘prospects’, ‘estimated’, ‘aiming’, ‘on track’ and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.
