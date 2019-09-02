Security Applications & Wireless M2M (9th Edition): Global Market Analysis & Outlook Report, 2019 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Security Applications and Wireless M2M - 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market value of the security industry reached an estimated 160 billion in 2018. The more mature European and North American markets still dominate the industry with a combined market share of close to 62 percent. The long-term annual growth rate is estimated to between 2 and 4 percent in Europe and North America. Historically, annual growth has exceeded GDP by a few percentage points each year. However, the mature markets in Europe and North America are no longer growing faster than GDP, but rather at the same rate as GDP.
The largest application areas for IoT communications in the European and North American security industries are small alarm systems and vehicle tracking services. Small alarm systems for businesses and private homes can be divided into two main categories - local alarms and monitored alarms. The simplest type of local alarm only reacts to activation by ringing bells to alert the surroundings and scare off intruders.
A more advanced type of local alarm is a self-monitoring alarm. Upon activation, this type of alarm informs the owner of the premises by sending a text message or push notification. Monitored alarms are connected to an Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC). When a monitored alarm is activated, the ARC can respond by contacting the police or by dispatching a security patrol. Monitored alarm systems are dependent on reliable communications networks. The latest generation of monitored alarm systems uses dual wired and wireless network connections in order to minimise the risk of communications failure.
The North American market for small alarm systems is much larger than the European market. At the end of 2018, there were an estimated 30.7 million active monitored alarm systems in the US and Canada. The overall penetration rate among 150 million households and businesses was 23 percent. In the EU28+2, there were about 15.6 million active monitored alarm systems at the end of 2018. This corresponds to an overall penetration rate of 6.4 percent among 244 million households and small businesses.
Fundamental market data thus indicate a significant growth potential for small alarm systems on the European market, especially in the residential segment where the current penetration is only 5.3 percent. However, growth on this market is anticipated to vary considerably from country to country in the next few years. The advanced Nordic market is forecasted to grow the fastest, while other major markets in southern Europe and the UK will show less growth due to higher market fragmentation with fewer specialist alarm service companies that drive the market through active marketing and Brexit uncertainties.
New entrants to the market in the form of various providers of home automation systems are also creating consumer awareness, especially in North America. However, many of the security features included in home automation solutions rely on self-monitoring without professional monitoring services.
Vehicle and asset tracking is the second major application area for wireless IoT communications in the security industry. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles constitute the main market segments. There are also several niche segments. Tracking solutions are being adopted to monitor commercial assets such as trailers, cargo containers, construction equipment and plant machinery.
In the consumer segment, tracking services are available for monitoring assets such as motorcycles, mopeds, electric bikes, motor caravans, caravans and boats. Stolen vehicle tracking (SVT) and asset tracking systems are normally based on RF transceivers or GPS/cellular technologies. GPS/cellular technologies are also being fitted as standard equipment or aftermarket options in commercial vehicles and passenger cars as part of fleet management and telematics offerings.
What distinguishes SVT services from general fleet management and car telematics is the monitoring and assistance services provided by secure monitoring centres. In Europe and North America, all the leading car OEMs have introduced embedded telematics systems. Telematics adoption in the European market is accelerated by the eCall initiative from the EU that has created an automatic emergency call system for vehicles.
In North America, commercial services have driven the adoption of OEM telematics services that have evolved from being a differentiator to a mainstream feature offered by nearly all leading car brands on a majority of their models. Many car OEMs offer SVT as part of their embedded telematics service packages. It is forecast that the number of subscribers to SVT services for passenger cars in Europe and North America will increase from 57.8 million in 2018 to 128.3 million in 2023.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr9bha
