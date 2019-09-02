Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 unfolds in September

|By ACN Newswire
- Including 5th Global Blockchain Summit, bearing witness to a New Decade
SHANGHAI, Sept 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019, including The Fifth Global Blockchain Summit, will take place this September, with Wanxiang Blockchain Labs again hosting one of the world's most widely recognized blockchain summits, for four consecutive years.
It has been a decade since the release of Bitcoin's Whitepaper, during which time the evolution of blockchain technology has been omnipresent, with its performance, scalability, privacy and design remarkably improved. What will happen to the blockchain industry in the next decade?
Themed 'Blockchain New Economy: New Decade New Beginning', International Blockchain Week 2019 will consist of:
I. Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon (Sep 14th-15th)
Partnered with Karma Automotive, the two-day long hackathon will be a stage for developers around the world to showcase their innovative ideas, exploring blockchain solutions for real-world issues. Winning teams will be rewarded with attractive prizes and the opportunity to speak on Demo Day.
II. Demo Day (Sep 16th)
Excellent blockchain-oriented projects will be presenting their ideas, progress and development to industry participants, providing a unique opportunity to understand the potential value of blockchain technology. It's also worth noting that the previous Demo Days had witnessed the first major public presence of projects including Tendermint, Qtum, imToken, VeChain. This year, over 20 projects, like PlatON, PChain, Taraxa, bloXroute, will demonstrate their ideas and technology on Demo Day.
III. The 5th Global Blockchain Summit (Sep 17th-18th)
The 5th Global Blockchain Summit will invite experts and representatives from various industries to explore the possible commercial applications and share their insights regarding the possibilities of blockchain in the following decade. For now, many gurus have confirmed their presence, including:
-- Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum
-- Michinobu Kishi, Associate Director-General, Payment and Settlement Systems Department at Bank of Japan
-- LI Lihui, Former President of Bank of China
-- Alex Batlin, Founder/CEO of Trustology
-- Gavin Wood, Founder of Polkadot
-- Jae Kwon, Founder of Cosmos
-- Dawn Song, Professor at UC Berkeley & Founder and CEO of Oasis Labs
-- Antonio Senatore, Global CTO of Deloitte Blockchain
-- Kazuhiro Sudo, Senior Consultant of Nomura Research Institute
-- SHAO Zhong, Co-founder of Certik
-- Sam Rosenblum, Partner of Polychain Capital
-- Kyle Samani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital
-- Muneeb Ali, Co-founder of Blockstack
More speakers and agenda are listed at the event website: http://www.blockchainlabs.org/week2019
Details and Registration:
- Venue: W Hotel, Shanghai, China (No.66 Lvshun Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai)
- Expected participants: 1200+
- Register at: https://bit.ly/2lVswaP
History of the Event:
Global Blockchain Summit was initiated by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs in 2015 and held annually in Shanghai since then. Every year, the event gathers world-renowed technicians, entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and representatives from various industries to share their professional insights regarding the blockchain industry. Vitalik Buterin, Nick Szabo, David Chaum, Silvio Micali, Patrick Byrne and many other industry vanguards have long been the speakers of the previous events.
Footprint:
- October 2015: The 1st Global Blockchain Summit, with over 300 participants.
- September 2016: Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2016, including Devcon2 and 2nd Global Blockchain Summit, with over 700 participants.
- September 2017: The 3rd Global Blockchain Summit, with over 1200 participants.
- September 2018: Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2018, comprised of Wanxiang Blockchain Hackathon Shanghai, Tech Open Day, 4th Global Blockchain Summit, with over 2000 participants.
About Organizer:
Founded in 2015, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs ("the Labs") is a non-profit research institute focusing on blockchain technology. The Labs gathers global experts to conduct research and promote dialogue on the development, application and strategy to provide guidance for entrepreneurs and to provide reference information for regulatory bodies, all in the effort to promote growth for the society and economy leveraging blockchain technology's potential.
Since its inception, the Labs has been establishing strong presence globally as one of the leading blockchain research institutions, with global blockchain summits, Shanghai International Blockchain Week, blockchain publications, research, lectures and academic cooperation. To learn more, visit www.wxblockchain.com.
Media Contact:
ZHANG Rong Fang
[email protected]
http://www.blockchainlabs.org/week2019
Source: Wanxiang Blockchain Labs
