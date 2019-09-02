Global Mobile Regional Leaders Markets 2019 by Countries and Operators - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 2, 2019 01:43 PM EDT
The "Global Mobile - Regional Leaders - Countries and Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique annual publication provides insightful analysis and statistics on the telecoms maturity and country leaders of a given region, across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
Specifically, the Telecoms Maturity Index (TMI) measures and ranks the maturity of a country's telecoms industry on a scale of 1 to 100. All countries are placed into one of three categories: Market Leaders', Market Challengers' and Market Emergents', according to their Market Index score.
Additionally, this unique annual publication identifies the leading domestic and international mobile operators from each region and provides current and historical subscriber data. A global overview of the mobile market sector is also provided, supported by key trends and industry statistics.
It is interesting to compare countries around the world in terms of their overall telecoms maturity, especially as we are fast approaching the introduction of 5G. The transition to 5G will need to be underpinned by superior telecoms infrastructure based on 4G LTE and fibre-based broadband.
The operators are also of paramount importance in the evolution of the current telecom. Many countries around the world have progressive domestic and international players which are heavily investing in infrastructure and services in order to be ready for the next wave.
In order to benchmark a countries telecoms maturity level with each region, the publisher has developed a unique Telecoms Maturity Index (TMI) which analyses the Broadband, Mobile and Fixed Line markets of specific countries at a regional level.
In Africa, for example, some of the countries within the top-tier rank, according to the TMI, includes Mauritius, as well as a diverse range, spread widely in terms of geography, such as Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria, which all benefit from good telecom infrastructure and high mobile and mobile broadband penetration rates. South Africa and Gabon are also notable in this region, with Gabon , in particular, benefitting from relatively high mobile broadband penetration.
Asia is arguably the world's most diverse region with regards to its telecoms industry. A number of countries with large populations have attracted considerable investment from both vendors and operators. Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia feature highly in the Asia Telecoms Maturity Index.
The top-tier ranked countries within Europe are dominated by the Scandinavian nations. All have sophisticated telecom markets with competitive mobile and internet sectors. Not only is each market characterised by the early adoption of new technologies, but their respective governments and telecom regulators have also successfully aligned policies to ensure that national broadband coverage is achieved using the optimum technologies available.
Some of the countries in Latin America within the TMI top-tier include Uruguay and Costa Rica, both have among the smallest populations on the continent, and sit alongside others including Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, the last three of which have the largest markets in the region (supported by sizeable populations). These countries in particular benefit from having stronger fixed-line broadband infrastructure and penetration.
The Middle East is led by Qatar, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. All three have been identified as having the highest fixed and mobile penetration in the region, along with higher GDP per Capita. Both Qatar and the UAE are members of the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) and benefit economically from natural crude oil and gas reserves. Israel's economy is advanced by global standards.
Key Developments:
- Global mobile subscriber growth continues in 2019 and while this is mainly due to growth in some of the emerging markets, it is interesting to see that some of the developed markets are also showing signs of steady growth.
- The mobile network operators (MNOs), in both the developed and emerging markets, will continue to face daunting data demands from customers, many of whom make use of data-intensive graphics, videos and files shared across the networks.
- Mobile broadband subscriptions are expected to rise in the years ahead. Around half of this growth will just come from five key countries including China and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Global Telecoms Market 2019
1.1 Global mobile subscriptions
2 Global mobile broadband statistics
2.1 Mobile broadband subscriptions
2.2 Regional mobile broadband penetration
3 Mobile economy
3.1 Mobile money taking off
3.2 Mobile data traffic
3.3 Fibre is critical
4 Global mobile technologies
4.1 Global mobile technology market share
5 Leading global operators
5.1 Operators from the USA lead in revenue
5.2 Operator revenues grow in key regions
6 Leading Countries - Telecoms Maturity Index
7 Africa - Regional Market Comparison
7.1 Africa - leading mobile operators
7.2 Africa TMI Overview
7.3 Africa Telecom Maturity Index by tier
7.4 Africa Telecom Maturity Index by region
7.5 TMI versus GDP
7.6 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
7.7 Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
8 Asia Regional Market Comparison
8.1 Asia - leading mobile operators
8.2 Asian Telecoms Maturity Index
9 Europe - Regional Market Comparison
9.1 Europe Leading pan-European Mobile Operators
9.2 Europe TMI overview
9.3 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
9.4 TMI versus GDP
9.5 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
9.6 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
10 Latin America Regional Market Comparison
10.1 Latin America Leading Mobile Operators
10.2 Latin America TMI overview
10.3 Latin America Telecom Maturity Index by tier
10.4 TMI versus GDP
10.5 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
10.6 Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
11 Middle East Regional Market Comparison
11.1 Middle East Leading Mobile Operators
11.2 Middle East TMI Overview
11.3 Middle East Telecom Maturity Index (TMI)
11.4 TMI versus GDP
11.5 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
11.6 Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
11.7 GCC countries fixed and mobile broadband penetration
11.8 Market characteristics
Companies Mentioned
- Airtel
- Amrica Mvil
- AT&T
- Deutsche Telekom
- Etisalat
- Millicom International
- m-money
- Orange Group
- Telefonica Group
- Telia Company
- Vodacom
- Zain mobile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xheeyy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005262/en/
