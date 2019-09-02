Japan Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Japan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Japan's telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, Digital Media and Digital Economy sectors.
Japan's telecommunications sector is one of the most developed markets in the world.
Fixed line growth in Japan has been stagnant over the past five years. This trend is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2024.
The fixed broadband market is supported largely by two technology platforms: cable TV (CATV) and FttH, with the latter more prominent.
Japan's mobile market is dominated by three major operators - NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank Mobile. However, the Japanese government is looking to open its mobile market up to new players for 5G services. Japan's largest e-commerce company is working on plans to build its own nationwide 4G mobile network with an intended launch by 2020.
Japan has a strong presence as a regional Asian data centre provider and is a global financial and corporate hub and one of the fastest evolving digital markets in the world. Data centre locations have easy access to high-speed international connectivity, with landing points for several submarine cables that connect with the western United States. Japan's digital economy is highly mature and difficult to serve from overseas or alternative locations. Japan has now evolved into more of an international data centre market driven by the global hyperscale cloud providers expanding in the Tokyo and Osaka markets.
Japan possesses a large and vibrant television industry due to its unique culture and market size. Legislation enacted to restrict ownership has led to a plethora of broadcasters. Japan's vertically integrated broadcasting industry means broadcasters create as well as distribute content.
Japan possesses one of the most advanced and largest broadband markets in the world. Japan has also been an early adopter of triple-play models which provide TV, broadband internet and voice telephony as packaged services from a single provider. Fixed-line broadband market penetration has grown slowly over the past five years in a highly mature market.
Moving towards 2020, FttH will continue to increase its share of total fixed broadband subscriptions at the expense of DSL. This is expected to accelerate as the few remaining DSL users are encouraged to migrate off the remaining DSL. Over the next five years to 2024 fixed broadband growth is expected to continue to increase slowly.
Recognising the potential of applying ICT to improve both social and economic development, Japan has taken steps to develop a digital economy. Businesses, governments and private citizens have been instrumental in creating the online content and services that make up the digital economy.
Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature and highly competitive market. The market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G LTE and 5G services.
Japan's mobile market is dominated by three major operators - NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank Mobile. However, the Japanese government was looking to open its mobile market up to new players for 5G services. This could result in the entry of new players, even those from outside the traditional telecoms space, and potential foreign players, including those looking to target the Internet of Things, virtual reality and automotive applications.
Mobile broadband subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2024 due to a highly mature mobile subscriber market, with the vast majority of subscribers already having wireless broadband access.
The three carriers plan on launching 5G services commercially in 2020, with DOCOMO targeting nationwide coverage by 2023. The anticipated surge in interest for IoT and related technologies such as driverless cars is expected to help fuel a boom in spending.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) is preparing to embark on R&D work in Japan to explore a new telecoms standard that will eventually succeed in 5G technology.
NTT DOCOMO has launched a global Internet of Things solution designed to aid customers in the development of IoT services and has claimed a world first in a 5G test using a 28GHz band antenna on a 5G connected car.
Key Developments:
- The three carriers plan on launching 5G services commercially in 2020
- DOCOMO is targeting nationwide 5G coverage by 2023
- FttH will continue to increase its share of total fixed broadband subscriptions as DSL is phased out
- Over the next five years to 2024 fixed broadband growth is expected to continue to increase slowly
- Stagnant growth in the fixed line market is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2024
- Japan's first Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) trials are commencing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key statistics
2 Telecommunications market
2.1 Market overview and analysis
2.2 Regional Asian Market Comparison
3 Regulatory environment
3.1 Historic overview
3.2 Regulatory authority
3.3 Government Policies
3.4 Access
3.5 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
4 Fixed network operators
4.1 NTT Corporation
4.2 KDDI Corporation
4.3 Softbank Corporation
4.4 Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
5 Telecommunications infrastructure
5.1 Overview of the national telecom network
5.2 NTT NGN
5.3 Submarine cables
5.4 Satellite
5.5 Data centres
5.6 Smart infrastructure
6 Broadband market
6.1 Market overview and analysis
6.2 Fixed broadband statistics and forecasts
6.3 Fixed broadband technologies
6.4 Fixed broadband providers
7 Digital media
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pay TV
7.3 Satellite TV
7.4 Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)
7.5 Video streaming
8 Mobile communications
8.1 Market overview and analysis
8.2 Mobile statistics and forecast
8.3 Mobile broadband statistics and forecast
8.4 Regulatory issues
8.5 Mobile infrastructure
8.6 Major mobile operators
8.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
Companies Mentioned
- eAccess
- eMobile
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- JCI
- KDDI
- Line Mobile
- NTT
- Ratuken
- Softbank Mobile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15j5rt
