HyperX Now Shipping the Most Affordable Gaming Headsets with Planar Drivers, the Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S

September 3, 2019
HyperX®, a gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the release of HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets. Both headsets feature 100mm Audeze™ planar magnetic drivers and offer Waves Nx™ 3D audio. The premium Cloud Orbit S headset includes Waves Nx head tracking technology to create a 3D audio experience while tracking head movements 1000 times a second. Gamers looking for affordable audiophile quality sound will find Cloud Orbit headsets deliver high resolution audio while gaming or listening to music. For audiophiles comparing similar headsets with planar drivers that typically cost thousands of dollars, Cloud Orbit is a premium headset that delivers audio quality audio at an attractive price under $300.
Both the Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S headsets utilize 100mm planar magnetic drivers and 3D audio technology to provide clear, realistic audio while creating an enhanced sound localization in a three-dimensional sound space. These Cloud Orbit headsets offer integrated audio controls located on the earcup to easily toggle features including HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound with a touch of a button. They also offer advanced audio customization1 to easily calibrate 3D audio settings to individual user measurements, customizable room ambience, and built-in preset EQ profiles.
“Our goal was to produce a headset that meets the standards of gamers and audiophiles alike,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. “The HyperX Cloud Orbit headsets focus on what gamers want – comfort, audio performance, build quality, and the ability to use them on multiple platforms.”
With 3D head tracking technology, the Cloud Orbit S tracks head position and movements 1000 times a second to pinpoint sound localization and accuracy. The headset also provides a gesture control feature that can be paired with the HyperX Orbit S software to map head gestures to equivalent keypresses on a keyboard. This functionality could be used as an alternative input method for gamers with limited mobility or used as an advantage by having additional head gesture inputs available.
The Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S headsets feature a detachable noise cancelling mic with flexible boom and built-in pop filter, three detachable cable options2 for multi-device compatibility,3 onboard audio and mic control for quick access to 3D audio settings, EQ profiles, and volume and mic control with audible indicators to check headset settings.
Availability
HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S are available for $299.99 MSRP and $329.99 MSRP through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. Both products come with a one year warranty in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S global availability, please visit the HyperX Orbit headset product page.
HyperX Cloud Orbit Gaming Headset Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Planar transducer, 100mm
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 10Hz–50,000Hz
Sound pressure level: >120 dB
T.H.D.: < 0.1% (1 kHz, 1 mW)
Modes: 3D Audio
Weight: 368g
Cable length:
USB Type C to USB Type A: 3m
USB Type C to USB Type C: 1.5m
3.5mm plug (4-pole): 1.2m
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional
Battery life3
Analog 3.5mm mode: 10 hours
HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Planar transducer, 100mm
Type: Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 10Hz–50,000Hz
Sound pressure level: >120 dB
T.H.D.: < 0.1% (1 kHz, 1 mW)
Modes: 3D audio with head tracking
Weight: 368g
Cable length:
USB Type C to USB Type A: 3m
USB Type C to USB Type C: 1.5m
3.5mm plug (4-pole): 1.2m
Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar pattern: Uni-directional
Battery life3
Analog 3.5mm mode: 10 hours
1 Requires Audeze HQ software
2 Wired compatibility with PC, PS4™, PS4™ Pro, Xbox One™, Xbox One S™, Mac®, Mobile, Nintendo Switch™, VR, USB Type C to Type A cable for PC and PS4, 3.5mm plug (4 pole) connectivity from headset for console and mobile devices
3 Tested at 50% headphone volume
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
