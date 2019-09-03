5G's Impact on RF Front-End Module and Connectivity for Cell Phones 2019, 2019 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 3, 2019 06:18 AM EDT
The "5G's Impact on RF Front-End Module and Connectivity for Cell phones 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What's new
- Mobile phone units and segmentation
- RF front-end market segmentation (types of modules and discrete parts, air standard, connectivity, and front-end)
- Extensive RF front-end market share analysis for each type of module and discrete part
- GPS/GNSS market included in the connectivity segment
Key features
- RF front-end and connectivity market forecast 2018 - 2025, in Mu and $M
- Market share in $M, per player and device type
- RF front-end technology breakdown forecast
- Wafer-start prediction 2018 - 2025 for compound semiconductor, silicon-based technologies (CMOS, SiGe, RFSOI), and piezoelectric material (LT, LN)
RF Front-End Market is Driven by OEM's Strategy
Familiarity with the mobile phone's RF front-end architecture is critical to understanding this market. The main phone manufacturers differentiate from each other in the RF field by adopting either an integrated or a discrete approach.
In the former segment, market leaders Samsung and Apple, along with smaller OEMs like Sony, LG, Google, and ZTE, are moving towards integration with complex RF modules from Broadcom, Skyworks, Qorvo, Qualcomm, and Murata. Integrated players prefer to focus on the user experience with innovative features like Face ID, wireless charging, AI camera, gesture recognition, and the human machine interface, thus leaving most of the RF front-end's complexities to the RF module makers.
Meanwhile, markets challengers like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, which drive as much volume as the market leaders, favour a discrete approach whenever possible. This allows them to keep the RF bill-of-materials (BoM) as low as possible in order to offer aggressive selling prices in this competitive market.
A comparison of teardowns for Huawei's P20 Pro and Samsung's S10 illustrates these opposing strategies. The P20 Pro RF board is made of 45 discrete components and four integrated modules (incorporating 25 components), while the Samsung S10 comprises 17 discrete components and eight integrated modules (incorporating 71 components). Consequently, the BoM for the RF front-end in the S10 ends up being double that of the P20 Pro, even though both devices exhibit similar downlink-speed performance. Also, both devices support more than 30 bands and use similar technologies, such as carrier aggregation and 44 MIMO.
5G radio's introduction in mobile phones definitely adds more complexity to the already complicated RF front-end, and it is likely to exacerbate the phenomenon since price pressure on the RF front-end will be even bigger. Indeed, 5G's penetration rate in smartphones will depend not only on network availability and proposed use-cases but also on device affordability at the consumer level. Accordingly, we can expect a 30% ratio of discrete components in value to be maintained from 2018-2025.
If LTE and 5G components are cumulated in 5G mobile phones to ensure either the non-standalone mode's operation or for a 5G non-covered area to be connected with LTE, then the question of whether 5G sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave will both be integrated into the phone is not so straightforward.
The cost-over-benefit ratio for the consumer could be too high - plus, a spectrum-holding analysis of the world's main carriers suggests a divided approach. For example, the first 5G devices were released with different SKUs, depending on whether the carrier integrated a sub-6 GHz radio link or a mmWave radio link. Ultimately, 5G could lead to a regionalization phenomenon instead of being globalized, as was the case earlier for LTE.
An Intensifying Competition Towards an Evolving Market Share
The RF front-end leaders still share 81% of the market, with Murata leading ahead of Skyworks and Broadcom. Qualcomm, which is already strong in LNA, is catching up along with Qorvo, thanks to the aggregation of TDK Epcos' filter business. Established companies like Infineon, Sony, Taiyo Yuden, NXP, and Wisol also possess a market slice.
These companies generally have manufacturing capabilities for supplying LNA, switches, tuners, and filters, which gives OEMs an alternative to the RF front-end market leaders. Moreover, a variety of fabless companies are emerging, especially in China. Unisoc RDA, Airoha, Richwave, Smarter Micro, Huntersun, and Maxscend are several examples of players scoring more and more design wins amongst the Chinese OEM brands.
Obviously, foundries and design houses support this business model for compound semiconductor, silicon, and even acoustic wave filter.
For each player in the RF front-end, a market share breakdown by component is included in this report, along with a company outlook describing each player's development strategy for 5G and beyond.
Complete Teardown With
- Detailed photos
- Precise measurements
- Complete bills-of-materials of the modules
- Comparison between suppliers
- Comparison between OEMs
- Comparison with 2017 and 2018 smartphones
Key Topics Covered:
1. Glossary and definition
2. Table of contents
3. Report scope
4. What we got right, What we got wrong
5. Executive summary
6. Market forecasts
- Market forecast in $M by RF component & air standard
- Component forecast in Mu
- Technology breakdown by component in Mu
- Wafer start per technology in kw
7. Market trends
- 5G mobile market dynamics
- 5G use cases review
- Status of network rollout
- Current and future 5G spectrum
8. Market shares and supply chain
- Smartphone and feature phone market share
- Overall RF front end market share
- Component per component market share
- Players ranking with financial analysis
- Company profile
- Status on M&A
- Ecosystem and business model analysis
- Supply chain analysis (IDM, foundry and OSAT)
9. Technology trends
- Radio access technology trend
- PA technology status
- Switch roadmap overview
- Filter technology review (BAW vs emerging thin film SAW, IPD)
- Antenna tuning technology status
10. Outlooks
- Conclusions
- Related reports
Companies Mentioned
- Active Semi
- Airoha
- Akoustis
- AMKOR
- Apple
- ASE
- Asus
- AT&T
- AwinIC
- Broadcom
- CanaanTek
- Cavendish Kinetics
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chip Bond
- CoolPad
- CSMC
- Cypress
- Docomo
- EE
- Elisa
- Etisalat
- GlobalFoundries
- HH Grace
- HiSilicon
- HMD Global
- HTC
- Huatian
- Huawei
- Huntersun
- Inari Technology
- Infineon
- Intel
- IQE
- Itel
- JCET
- Jio
- JRC
- KDDI
- KT
- Kyocera
- Lansus
- Lenovo
- LG
- LG U+
- Maxscend
- MediaTek
- Meizu
- Mobile
- Monaco Telecom
- Murata
- NationZ
- NTT
- NXP
- ON Semiconductor
- OnePlus
- Ooredoo
- Oppo
- Orange
- Psemi
- Qorvo
- Qualcomm
- Quantenna
- RDA
- Resonant
- Richwave
- Samsung
- Samsung Electro Mechanical
- SAWNICS
- Semiconductor
- Shoulder
- ShunSin technology
- SK Telecom
- Skyworks
- Smarter Micro
- SMIC
- SoftBank
- Soitec
- Sony
- SPIL
- Spreadtrum
- Sprint
- ST Microecletronics
- STC
- Sunrise
- Swisscom
- T-Mobile
- TaiyoYuden
- TCL
- TDK EPCOS
- Tecno
- Telefonica
- Telia
- Telstra
- TIM
- Toshiba
- TowerJazz
- Tpsco
- TSMC
- UMC
- Unisem
- USI
- Vanchip
- Verizon
- VIVA
- Vivo
- Vodafone
- WillSemi
- WIN Semiconductors
- WIPAM
- Wisol
- Xiaomi
- Xpeedic
- Yuzhen IC
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh3f50
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005416/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363