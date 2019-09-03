First-in-Human Telerobotic Coronary Intervention Procedures Published in The Lancet Journal, EClinicalMedicine

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (“Corindus” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that EClinicalMedicine, a clinical journal published by the nearly 200-year-old medical journal The Lancet, has published the results from the Telerobotic Intervention Study, the world’s first percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures conducted from a remote location outside the catheterization lab using Corindus’ CorPath technology platform.

The paper, titled Long Distance Telerobotic-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: First-in-Human Experience, discusses five successful patient cases performed by internationally acclaimed physician Dr. Tejas Patel, Chairman and Chief Interventional Cardiologist of the Apex Heart Institute in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The five patients featured in the paper underwent elective PCI procedures from a distance of approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Dr. Patel’s location inside the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. His partner, Dr. Sanjay Shah, was onsite in the room with each patient at the Apex Heart Institute.

“I am honored to have been a part of this medical milestone,” stated Dr. Patel. “The application of telerobotics for remote treatment has the potential to impact a significant number of lives by providing access to specialized care that may not otherwise be possible. I am pleased to share my experience with the clinical community in such a well-respected publication that is part of the Lancet family,” added Dr. Patel.

To improve patient outcomes and broaden access to high-level care, Corindus has pioneered the world’s first remote telerobotic interventional platform to deliver highly specialized and timely cardiovascular care to underserved patient populations with geographic barriers to treatment. The Company is working on product development to enable use of the CorPath System in remote interventions and expand the Company’s robotic platform to address stroke care.

“Remote procedures have the potential to transform how we deliver care when treating the most time-sensitive illnesses such as heart attack and stroke. The success of this study paves the way for large-scale, long-distance telerobotic platforms across the globe, and its publication in Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine demonstrates the transformative nature of telerobotics,” said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus Vascular Robotics. “While remote robotic procedures are still in the early stages of development, it is clear we are on track to expand patients’ access to care, while reducing their time to treatment,” Toland concluded.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

