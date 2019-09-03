Introducing the Tacx® NEO 2T Smart, an exceptionally quiet, accurate and powerful smart indoor bike trainer

|By Business Wire
|
|September 3, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) alongside Tacx, today announced the NEO 2T Smart, its most powerful and intuitive indoor cycling trainer to date. Engineered to simulate an outdoor ride as realistically and quietly as possible, the NEO 2T Smart features a redesigned motor, enhanced performance analytics and more.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005083/en/
Tacx NEO 2T Smart (Photo: Business Wire)
“The innovative NEO 2T Smart raises the bar on indoor bike training with one of the most quiet, realistic and accurate trainers available on the market today,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With a redesigned rear axle, it is compatible with additional bikes, allowing more cyclists around the world to train indoors when they prefer.”
Redesigned magnets boost the overall stillness of the NEO 2T Smart, helping to reduce noise and vibration during use. What’s more, the motor delivers more power and generates higher resistance levels while measuring data accurately within 1%. To help cyclists improve their power distribution and cycling performance, the bike trainer is equipped with capacitive left and right sensors that accurately measure leg position. Added standard ANT+® cycling dynamics allow riders to analyze their pedal stroke via third party software, including the software on Garmin Edge® bike computers.
The NEO 2T Smart reacts instantly to speed or incline changes to create the ultimate indoor training simulation. It also features dynamic inertia which controls a rider’s mass inertia and compensates for weight, speed and angle of inclination while descent simulation accurately imitates a downhill drive. Using the Tacx software or Zwift app lets cyclists experience the road feel feature, allowing the trainer to vibrate and simulate the feeling of riding on different surfaces like cobblestone and gravel.
The NEO 2T Smart is compatible with several training apps, allowing cyclists to ride famous routes using the Tacx software, take on the virtual worlds of Zwift or use other platforms such as TrainerRoad. The Tacx indoor training software includes a library filled with more than 100 videos that let cyclists ride the steep hills of the Alps or the cobblestone roads of Milan. Users can take advantage of structured training plans, race against live opponents, upload GPS data and ride on 3-D maps while also creating their own workouts based on slope, power, heart rate or FTP. Using the trainer in stand-alone mode, it will simulate a flat road; the faster a cyclist rides, the higher the resistance.
Featuring a redesigned rear axle, the NEO 2T Smart is compatible with even more bikes, without the need for adapters. Available in September 2019, the NEO 2T Smart has a suggested retail price of $1,399.99.
Garmin’s ever-expanding fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether users are runners, cyclists, swimmers, multi-sport athletes, or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, there is a product that can help them reach their health and fitness goals. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx – a market leader and manufacturer of indoor bike trainers, accessories and indoor training software and applications. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/fitness.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.
The market leader with more than five decades of experience, Tacx designs and manufactures state-of-the-art bike trainers that offer a highly realistic and accurate ride simulation, as well as tools and accessories, and indoor training software and applications. As an innovative company with a passion for cycling, Tacx is the technical partner of many professional cycling teams, triathletes, cyclocross athletes and more. For more information, visit tacx.com.
About Garmin International, Inc.
Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Edge are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Garmin, the Garmin logo and Tacx are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S.
This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005083/en/
