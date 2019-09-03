KLDiscovery Announces Hiring of Greg Mazares to Head Global M&A Initiative and Retains Richard Simonelli of Simonelli Capital as Wall Street Communications Advisor

KLDiscovery (“KLD”) a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PVT) (“Pivotal”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, are pleased to announce the hiring by KLD of Greg Mazares as Executive Vice President, Global Director of Mergers and Acquisitions and the engagement of Simonelli Capital, led by Richard Simonelli, to advise on communications with Wall Street.

Prior to joining KLD, Mr. Mazares held various senior executive roles at leading e-discovery companies including Epiq, Encore Legal Solutions and most recently at Discovia, prior to its sale to Lighthouse. He has over 31 years of experience in the litigation support services industry.

In this role at KLD, Mr. Mazares will be responsible for driving KLD’s M&A program and continuing its history of successfully building significant shareholder value through highly focused capital allocation. Mr. Mazares will work closely with CEO Chris Weiler, CFO Dawn Wilson and the Board of Directors to execute the company’s M&A strategy.

Simonelli Capital is a financial communications consultancy recently launched by Richard Simonelli who has spent the last 8 years as Vice President of Investor Relations for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) building deep relationships with investors, the sell-side and investment bankers. Mr. Simonelli will oversee and help KLD build its relationships with the investor community. Mr. Simonelli has over three decades of international Wall Street experience including a decade at the New York Stock Exchange as Senior Managing Director-International.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg and Rich to the KLD team as we further emphasize the significant M&A opportunity in front of us and build our shareholder base in the public markets,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. “As we move towards becoming a public company, it was important that we continue to build the team that will guide our strategy moving forward. Both Greg’s and Rich’s proven track records of success should have a meaningful and immediate impact,” said Mr. Weiler.

“The recently completed acquisitions of both Strategic Legal Services and Compiled are just the beginning of the roll-out of our M&A program,” said Jonathan Ledecky, Pivotal’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These additions to the team further position us for success as we increase our activity level and focus our capital allocation on highly accretive tuck-in and potentially larger opportunities which require deep relationships with our shareholders,” said Mr. Ledecky.

“I have known Chris and the KLD team for over 13 years and have always admired the company’s technology-first approach to solving complex problems. I look forward to contributing to its continued and rapid growth,” said Mr. Mazares.

“KLD has a passion for strong culture and world-class customer service,” said Mr. Simonelli. “Chris and his team have built a tremendous platform which they continue to expand with a significant global footprint. By going public now, they have first mover advantage. It is an honor to have KLD as one of Simonelli Capital’s first clients.”

