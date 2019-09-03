Global Motion Sensor Markets, 2019-2024 - An $8.6 Billion Opportunity by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Motion Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global motion sensor market was worth US$ 4.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2024.
Motion sensors find extensive application in security systems used in both commercial and residential sectors.
An increasing number of theft and robbery cases have resulted in the need for security systems in homes, shopping malls, offices and banks. These systems send an alert message on sensing an intruder and can also be connected with smartphones, wearables and tablets for notifying in case of a security breach.
Additionally, the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets, along with a thriving interactive gaming industry, is also driving the market growth.
Furthermore, motion sensors are also being incorporated in electrical appliances where they aid in energy saving by switching off the appliances in case of continued inactivity.
Moreover, the rising disposable incomes along with rapid urbanization has resulted in the escalating employment of automated devices, such as hand dryers, doors and faucets, which is further driving the market.
Another growth-inducing factor is the widening applicability of motion sensors across industries such as automotive, aerospace and healthcare.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Motion Sensor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Embedded Sensor Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology Type
6.1 Infrared
6.2 Ultrasonic
6.3 Microwave
6.4 Dual Technology
6.5 Tomographic
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Embedded Sensor Type
7.1 MEMS Accelerometer
7.2 MEMS Gyroscope
7.3 MEMS Magnetometer
7.4 Sensor Combos
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Aerospace and Defense
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 STMicroelectronics
14.3.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.4 Freescale Semiconductor Ltd.
14.3.5 Analog Devices Inc.
14.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.
14.3.9 Invensense Inc.
14.3.8 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
14.3.9 Memsic Inc.
14.3.10 Kionix Inc.
