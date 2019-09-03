Calling Future Innovators: Toshiba and NSTA Now Accepting Entries for 28th Annual ExploraVision Competition

|By Business Wire
Toshiba and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) are kicking off the 28th annual Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision competition, officially opening registration for entries. The ExploraVision program, sponsored by Toshiba and administered by NSTA, challenges students to use problem-solving, critical-thinking, and teamwork to imagine solutions to real-life issues. Participants will have a chance to win a number of prizes, including $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bonds (at maturity). Registration is now open until Feb. 10, 2020 at ExploraVision.org.
Through the competition, teams of two-to-four students are challenged to identify a problem facing our world, research scientific principles and current technologies, and design innovative solutions that could exist in 20 years. Semi-finalists then create websites and prototypes to further bring these concepts to life. Last year’s winning ideas ranged from innovative medical therapies to technologies that address greenhouse gas emissions.
Since the program launched in 1992, ExploraVision has helped more than 400,000 students across the United States and Canada to cultivate a life-long passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The competition provides a turnkey solution for teachers to engage and excite students in the science and engineering practices found in the Next Generation Science Standards – such as asking questions and defining problems, planning and carrying out investigations, and analyzing and interpreting data.
“We’re proud to be a sponsor of the Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision program for its 28th consecutive year,” said Noriaki Hashimoto, Chairman & CEO, Toshiba America, Inc. “We believe that a passion for STEM is grounded in inspiration and creativity from a young age. At Toshiba, we’re committed to giving future innovators the opportunity to grow and develop skills needed to make their incredible visions become the future.”
“Participation in ExploraVision is a great opportunity for students to showcase their ingenuity, critical-thinking, and problem-solving skills,” said Dr. David Evans, Executive Director, NSTA. “We have been impressed by the scope and impact of the projects completed over the past 28 years and the number of projects that presaged actual innovations. We are looking forward to seeing what the next year of submissions will bring.”
Competition Opportunities & Prizes for Students
Student teams compete in groups based on their grade levels: primary (K-3), upper elementary (4-6), middle level (7-9) and high school (10-12). There are two finalist phases to the competition – regional and national. In the regional phase, the 24 winning teams from six regions across the United States and Canada will receive a Toshiba-branded laptop for their school, and each member of the team will receive additional prizes.
In the national phase, members of first-place nationally winning teams each receive a $10,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond (at maturity). Members of second place nationally winning teams will each receive a $5,000 U.S. Series EE Savings Bond (at maturity). Canadian winners receive Canada bonds purchased for the equivalent issue price in Canadian dollars. All first- and second-place national winners will receive an expense-paid trip for themselves, their parents/guardians and teachers or mentors to Washington, D.C. for an awards weekend in June 2020. Activities will include a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with members of Congress and a Science Showcase during which the students will display and demonstrate their winning ideas, while also being formally recognized for their creativity and accomplishments.
Teachers looking to add project-based learning to the classrooms can visit https://www.exploravision.org/lesson-plans-for-teachers to receive free downloadable STEM lesson plans.
To register for the 2019/2020 competition, visit www.exploravision.org. Follow ExploraVision on Twitter at @ToshibaInnovate and Facebook www.Facebook.com/ToshibaAmerica for updates on the program.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation leads a global group of companies that combines knowledge and capabilities from over 140 years of experience in a wide range of businesses—from energy and social infrastructure to electronic devices—with world-class capabilities in information processing, digital and AI technologies. These distinctive strengths position Toshiba to become one of the world’s leading cyber-physical-system technology companies. Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future,” Toshiba contributes to society’s positive development with services and solutions that lead to a better world. The Group and its 129,000 employees worldwide secured annual sales surpassing 3.6 trillion yen (US$33.3 billion) in fiscal year 2018.
About Toshiba America, Inc.
Founded in 1965, Toshiba America, Inc. (TAI) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Toshiba Corporation and the holding company of five Toshiba operating companies that offer a broad range of products and solutions for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The six companies, which along with TAI are known collectively as Toshiba America Group, are Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (Semiconductor solutions), Toshiba America Energy Systems, Corp. (Power generation solutions), Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (Internet of Things and Solutions), Toshiba International Corporation (Industrial, power electronics & transmission & distribution solutions) and Toshiba America Research, Inc.(R&D).
About NSTA
The Arlington, Va.-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives and others involved in science education.
