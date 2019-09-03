National Instruments and ETAS Joint Venture Granted Regulatory Approval

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 3, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) and ETAS GmbH today announced that the antitrust authorities have approved the creation of their joint venture. The new company, ETAS NI Systems GmbH & Co. KG, will be fully operational by Jan. 1, 2020. The joint venture, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, plans to employ 50 people and scale for growth. NI and ETAS each own 50 percent of the new company. The joint venture, which was announced in March 2019, will establish a deeper partnership between two innovators with decades of experience in the automotive test industry. The development of modern vehicles is growing more complex due to increased levels of automation via driver assistance systems. As a result, automotive suppliers and automakers demand increased efficiency in software development – a demand that ETAS NI Systems will address by helping customers achieve shorter design cycles, reduced test times and a faster time to market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005468/en/
The joint venture will design, build and service pre-integrated hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems to help customers meet their needs in the rapidly evolving automotive sector shaped by electrification and advanced driver assistance systems. ETAS NI Systems will combine NI’s software-defined platform and comprehensive I/O capabilities with ETAS’s expertise in developing and integrating HIL solutions.
“With the formation of ETAS NI Systems, a milestone has been reached for improving the test and validation of software in automotive electronics, including electronic control units and sensors, to meet current and future customer requirements,” said Friedhelm Pickhard, chairman of the Board of Management of ETAS GmbH. “With NI and its complementary component portfolio, strong brand, high-quality products and cultural fit, we have found a strong partner.”
Eric Starkloff, NI president and chief operating officer, added, “The strength, domain expertise and global footprint of the NI and ETAS teams create a unique opportunity to broaden the reach to customers and help them solve the development challenges in the automotive industry. We have made great progress toward getting our partnership operational and look forward to meeting customer needs.”
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements that the new company will become fully operational by Jan. 1, 2020; the company, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, plans to employ 50 people and scale for growth; the joint venture will establish a deeper partnership between two innovators with decades of experience in the automotive test industry; ETAS NI Systems will address the demand of automotive suppliers and automakers for increased efficiency in software development by helping customers achieve shorter design cycles, reduced test times and a faster time to market; the company will design, build and service pre-integrated HIL systems to help customers meet their needs in the rapidly evolving automotive sector shaped by electrification and advanced driver assistance systems; the company will combine NI’s software-defined platform and comprehensive I/O capabilities with ETAS’s expertise in developing and integrating HIL solutions; a milestone has been reached for improving the test and validation of software in automotive electronics, including electronic control units and sensors, to meet current and future customer requirements; the strength, domain expertise and global footprint of the NI and ETAS teams create a unique opportunity to broaden the reach to customers and help them solve the development challenges in the automotive industry; and NI and ETAS have made great progress toward getting their partnership operational and look forward to meeting customer needs. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including NI’s ability to successfully collaborate with ETAS on the joint venture, the level of demand or market acceptance of the products and technology of the joint venture, changes or fluctuations in the global economy including those that impact the automotive industry, delays in the release of new products by the joint venture, competitive developments, and the ability of the joint venture to retain key employees, customers and other relationships. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. NI directs readers to its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its most recent Form 10-Q, filed Aug. 2, 2019, and other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with NI's future performance. Stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on NI’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. NI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
No conference call will be held in connection with this press release.
About National Instruments
NI (ni.com) develops high-performance automated test and automated measurement systems to help you solve your engineering challenges now and into the future. Our open, software-defined platform uses modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem to help you turn powerful possibilities into real solutions.
About ETAS
ETAS provides innovative solutions for the development of embedded systems for the automotive industry and other sectors of the embedded industry. As a systems provider, ETAS supplies a multifaceted portfolio that covers the range from integrated tools and tool solutions to engineering services, consulting, training and support. Holistic IoT security solutions are offered via ETAS’s subsidiary ESCRYPT. Established in 1994, ETAS GmbH is a 100 percent subsidiary of the Bosch Group, with international subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, North and South America and Asia.
National Instruments, NI and ni.com are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. (NATI-F)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005468/en/
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 2, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 2, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,568
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,363