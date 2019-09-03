Nuvo Group Launches a Distinguished Strategic Advisory Board to Address Key Innovations in Connected Pregnancy for Providers and Expectant Mothers

|By Business Wire
|
September 3, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Nuvo Group, an emerging leader in maternal-fetal connected health, announced today the formation of a new strategic advisory board. These prominent medical and professional industry leaders will provide high-value thought-leadership and operational guidance to support the company’s global strategic vision and commercial delivery of digital health pregnancy services, with an immediate focus on the United States lead market.
“Current protocols for the delivery of pregnancy care do not leverage the digital health tools that are available today”, says Oren Oz, Founder and CEO of Nuvo Group. “We are pleased to be working with a diverse team of thought-leading experts to shape the future of care delivery, leveraging modern technology to enable a data-driven, connected, and personalized approach to pregnancy care and management.”
Strategic Advisory Board members include:
Stephen K. Klasko, MD MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Health: Dr. Klasko is a transformative leader and advocate for a revolution in our systems of healthcare and higher education. He has steered one of the nation’s fastest growing academic health institutions based on his vision of re-imagining health care and higher education. His track record of success at creating and implementing programs that are shaping the future of health care earned him a place on Modern Healthcare’s list as #2 of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” and “10 Most Influential Physician Executives”. In 2018, Fast Company Magazine named Dr. Klasko as the only healthcare executive among the “25 Most Creative People in Business”. Dr. Klasko is the author of “Bless This Mess: A Picture Primer for the Future of Healthcare” and “WE Can Fix Healthcare, The Future”.
Joshua Copel, MD, Professor, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, and Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine: Prof. Copel brings over 30 years of experience to women’s health, with concentration in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was the President at the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (2007 – 2009), as well as President at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (2010 – 2011), where he also served on the board. Most recently, Professor Copel served on the International Board of Directors of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology, where he was President from 2016-2018. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Obstetric Imaging and an editor of Creasy & Resnik’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine.
Ms. Karen Prange, C-Suite Level, MedTech Executive: Ms. Prange brings over 25 years of operating experience in Healthcare. She served as Senior Vice President and President at Boston Scientific Corporation, where she was responsible for developing and bringing to market innovative solutions for the treatment of gynecological and urological disorders. During her tenure, Ms. Prange led the strategic transformation of a $1 billion global division for the company and doubled revenue via organic growth and acquisitions. In addition, she has held senior executive positions with Henry Schein, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson companies. Ms. Prange has a proven track record of delivering results through strategic change, market development, and global product innovation and commercialization. She is a member of The Committee of 200, an invitation-only membership organization of the world’s most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate innovators.
“It is time for a revolution in obstetrics care where the mom and her family can expect a seamless, personalized, and patient-centered experience in the healthcare system”, says Dr. Stephen Klasko, President, Thomas Jefferson University and Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson Health. “Nuvo Group has invented a new technology platform to create a connected experience between the patient and provider, using digital healthcare tools to exchange information while at the time assuring the best opportunity for a healthy baby”.
About Nuvo Group
Nuvo Group is committed to advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools, and practices. Proprietary and patented software solutions, combined with innovative hardware design, utilize big data and AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. Nuvo Group leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers, and proud parents who share a collective vision to create new solutions for providers and patients and to transform maternal fetal health worldwide. Nuvo Group's initial product offering for healthcare providers has completed clinical investigation to support FDA clearance. A 510(k) submission is currently pending with the FDA, but the device remains investigational and is not yet available for sale in the United States.
For more information, visit: www.nuvocares.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005548/en/
