Pathmatics erweitert globale Präsenz mit Einführung von Facebook Intelligence im Vereinigten Königreich und Deutschland

|
|September 3, 2019 11:31 AM EDT
Pathmatics, die digitale Marketing Intelligence-Plattform, hat heute bekannt gegeben, ihre Abdeckung von sozialen Werbeinformationen auf das Vereinigte Königreich und Deutschland zu erweitern. Nach der kürzlichen Erweiterung der Plattform auf kanadische Werbedaten von Facebook hat Pathmatics den Pathmatics Explorer, sein Flaggschiffprodukt, auf die Regionen Vereinigtes Königreich und Deutschland ausgedehnt. Nutzer von Pathmatics werden nun bessere Einblicke zu über 30.000 Werbetreibenden bei Opt-in- und panelbasierten Daten von Facebook im Vereinigten Königreich und Deutschland haben, darunter Werbemittel, Impressionen, Ausgaben und Targeting, die bis zum 1. Januar 2017 zurückreichen.
Die Erweiterung von Pathmatics umfasst die geografische Aufschlüsselung der Werbeausgaben für fünf der größten Städte im Vereinigten Königreich sowie Daten auf Länderebene für England, Schottland, Wales und Nordirland. In Deutschland liegt eine geografische Aufschlüsselung für fünf der größten Ballungsräume vor und Nutzer können die Daten für sechzehn Bundesländer segmentieren.
„Der Bereich Digital macht den Großteil der Werbeausgaben im Vereinigten Königreich und Deutschland aus und wird in naher Zukunft weiter wachsen“, sagte Gabe Gottlieb, CEO und Gründer von Pathmatics. „Pathmatics ist eine Quelle für Fakten zu digitalen Ausgaben bei Desktop-, Mobil- und sozialer Werbung in den Vereinigten Staaten und zuletzt in Kanada. Wir möchten globalen Marken und Vermarktern helfen, einen Überblick des digitalen Marketingökosystems zu erhalten – auch bei ihren Wettbewerbern –, ihre Anzeigenstrategien zu verbessern und optimale Marketingmixe für ihr Unternehmen oder ihre Kunden zu entwickeln.“
Laut eMarketer vergeben Marken in Regionen außerhalb der USA zunehmend Budgets an Facebook, wobei 28 % der gesamten digitalen Werbeausgaben allein in Kanada, dem Vereinigten Königreich und Deutschland an Facebook gehen. Zwischen 2015 und 2018 stiegen die Werbeeinnahmen von Facebook in diesen drei Ländern um 267 %.
Der Bereich Digital treibt Werbeausgaben im Vereinigten Königreich voran – Einzelhandel und Nahrungsmittel- sowie Getränkebranche sind führend bei Werbeausgaben auf Facebook
Nach einem Bericht von eMarketer zu digitalen Werbeausgaben 2019 im Vereinigten Königreich treibt der Bereich Digital den Großteil der Werbeausgaben (66,4 % des gesamten Werbemarktes) im Vereinigten Königreich voran, wobei Werbetreibende in diesem Jahr 14,73 Milliarden Pfund (19,64 Milliarden US-Dollar) für digitale Werbeformate ausgeben – eine Steigerung von 11,2 % gegenüber 2018. Die Daten von Pathmatics zeigen, die führenden britischen Branchen, die im vergangenen Jahr Werbeausgaben auf Facebook getätigt haben, sind: Einzelhandel; Lebensmittel und Getränke; Stil, Mode und Schönheit; Finanzdienstleistungen; sowie Reisen.
Daten von Pathmatics zeigen auch, die britischen Top-Werbetreibenden auf Facebook in den letzten 12 Monaten (August 2018 bis August 2019) in allen Kategorien nach Gesamtausgaben: Microsoft, Tesco, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Vodafone, Sainsbury’s, Priceline Group, Unilever und Amazon.
Über ein Drittel aller Medienausgaben geht in Deutschland an digitale Plattformen – der Großteil geht an Facebook
Für Deutschland berichtete eMarketer, dass Werbetreibende 2019 7,28 Milliarden Euro (8,59 Milliarden US-Dollar) für digitale Werbung ausgeben werden. Digitale Plattformen machten 2019 mehr als ein Drittel aller Medienausgaben aus, und Werbeausgaben in sozialen Medien – die meisten davon auf Facebook – gehören zu den am schnellsten wachsenden Bereichen. Die Daten von Pathmatics zeigen, die führenden deutschen Branchen, die im vergangenen Jahr Werbeausgaben auf Facebook getätigt haben, sind: Stil, Mode und Schönheit; Einzelhandel; Lebensmittel und Getränke; Telekommunikation; und Medien.
Daten von Pathmatics zeigen auch, die deutschen Top-Werbetreibenden auf Facebook in den letzten 12 Monaten (August 2018 bis August 2019) in allen Kategorien nach Gesamtausgaben: Deutsche Telekom, Sky, REWE, H&M, Vodafone, 77online und Amazon.
Mit Stand September 2019 berichtet das soziale Tracking von Pathmatics über Werbung auf Facebook in den USA, Kanada, dem Vereinigten Königreich und Deutschland. Weitere soziale Plattformen und Regionen sind für das kommende Jahr geplant. Erfahren Sie mehr unter info.pathmatics.com/facebook-uk und info.pathmatics.com/facebook-de.
Über Pathmatics
Pathmatics verwandelt Marketingdaten weltweit in umsetzbare Erkenntnisse. Da sich das Konsumverhalten schnell auf digital umstellt, sind Medienentscheidungen komplex und undurchsichtig geworden. Pathmatics Explorer, die Marketing Intelligence-Plattform von Pathmatics, schafft Vertrauen sowie Transparenz und macht die digitale Anzeigenleistung von Marken, Wettbewerbern und ganzen Branchen bei Display-, sozialen, Video-, mobilen und nativen Werbedaten sichtbar. Marken und Agenturen erhalten Zugang zu Werbemitteln aller Werbetreibender, Ausgaben- und Impressionsdaten sowie dem Weg vom Publisher zum Betrachter, um ihre Budgets optimieren, ihr Marketing besser zu positionieren und die nächsten Schritte ihrer Wettbewerber vorherzusagen zu können. Daten von Pathmatics bilden die Grundlage für das digitale Werbeintelligenzangebot von Nielsen, Facebook-Intelligence von Kantar Media und werden von Agenturen wie Mindshare, Mediacom und Possible genutzt. Pathmatics wurde 2011 mit Hauptsitz in Santa Monica, Kalifornien, gegründet und wird von Upfront Ventures, BDMI und Baroda Ventures unterstützt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005681/de/
