Saint Mary’s Health, Carbon Health Partner to Expand Care Through Digital Health and Urgent Care in Nevada

September 3, 2019
Saint Mary’s Health Network, part of Prime Healthcare, today announced a ground-breaking partnership with technology-enabled healthcare provider Carbon Health that will increase health care access to thousands of patients, redefining healthcare delivery in Reno-Sparks.
The collaboration brings Carbon Health’s revolutionary technology platform to Saint Mary’s urgent care clinic network, allowing patients to instantly access care through virtual and streamlined in-clinic visits. Carbon Health’s mobile app leverages integrated AI to automate clinical administration and simplify workflow for providers. The platform allows patients to instantly create appointments, make telemedicine video visits, or directly engage with their clinicians, so care can now be delivered how and when patients need and choose.
The result: an unparalleled patient experience; a more efficient, accessible and coordinated urgent care network; the introduction of telehealth and improved healthcare outcomes in the greater Reno-Sparks community.
“We are thrilled to partner with Saint Mary’s and Prime Healthcare. Now, with Carbon Health’s technology, Saint Mary’s urgent care clinics will provide a seamless process that enables providers to meet patients where they are. This is indicative of the type of company we are building and the power of healthcare partnerships to accelerate access to world-class care,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health.
Carbon Health’s unique platform was built from the ground-up to facilitate a more human connection between patients and providers. Its cutting-edge technology redefines healthcare delivery and ensures a more convenient, end-to-end patient experience. By using Carbon Health’s completely digital platform, Saint Mary’s urgent care will reach more people in need and free up healthcare providers to focus their time on patients, and not on needless paperwork.
“At Saint Mary’s, we are always searching for new and better ways to deliver quality care to patients and improve healthcare options to the Reno-Sparks community,” said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, Medical Director of Urgent Care for Saint Mary’s Medical Group. “The partnership with Carbon Health provides patients with an enhanced urgent care visit that allows them to spend more quality time with their provider.”
With a team of engineers, designers and expert physicians, Carbon Health is setting a new standard in high-quality, transparent and personal care, making patient-centric, world-class care accessible and a reality for everyone.
This vision aligns with Prime Healthcare’s approach to community-based healthcare. “Our goal is to deliver exceptional care to patients based on their needs, whether in our hospitals, physician offices, urgent care centers or through virtual visits,” says Kavitha Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Strategy for Prime Healthcare. “Carbon’s unique platform enables patients to access care how and when they desire, creating an unparalleled patient experience. Prime Healthcare and Carbon Health’s strategic partnership allows Prime to integrate telehealth into our offerings and expand how we reach and connect with our patients. We look forward to expanding this partnership in communities across the nation.”
Saint Mary’s Health Network marks the beginning of Prime Healthcare’s partnership with Carbon Health, a partnership that will continue to expand in 2019 and beyond. Prime Healthcare, which since 2001 has been recognized for its ability to save and transform community hospitals across the United States, views urgent care as a key element of its continuum of care.
Urgent care services powered by Carbon Health are available now at four Saint Mary’s Urgent Care Clinics. To learn more visit carbonhealth.com or saintmarysreno.com.
About Carbon Health
Carbon Health is the technology-enabled healthcare provider designed from the ground up to put patient-care first. By combining technology with modern clinics, it delivers a uniquely seamless experience from virtual care to in-person care to meet patients where they are. Through its end-to-end technology platform that dramatically improves clinical efficiency, Carbon Health has rebuilt care delivery to enable physicians to focus on care and spend more time with their patients. Patient experience is further enhanced through the Carbon Health mobile app where patients can easily see all of their health records, book appointments, make payments or conduct a video visit from anywhere. With a team of engineers, designers and expert physicians, Carbon Health removes the boundaries to high-quality, transparent and personal care and envisions making patient-centric, world-class care accessible and a reality for everyone. Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco with clinics across California. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.
About Saint Mary’s Health Network
As a long-standing community partner with a 111-year history, Saint Mary’s Health Network offers Northern Nevada inpatient, outpatient, ancillary, and wellness services. Nationally recognized and accredited by the Joint Commission, as well as named one of America’s Best 250 hospitals, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital offering a robust line of inpatient, outpatient and ancillary services including a top-rated Center for Cancer, surgical and orthopedic services, and an award-winning Cardiology program and more. The health network, which is a member of Prime Healthcare, also operates a fully-integrated Medical Group, multiple urgent care clinics, freestanding imaging, lab, and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center. For more information, visit www.SaintMarysReno.com.
