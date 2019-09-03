Software Testing Services Market - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023: Growing Momentum of Crowdsourced Testing & Increase in adoption of Agile testing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 3, 2019 12:07 PM EDT
The "Software Testing Services Market by Product, End-users, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global software testing services market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of mobile testing, availability of cloud-based software testing services, and rise in test automation services. However, availability of open-source and free testing tools, security concerns regarding outsourced testing services, and complexities involved in test planning and estimation may hamper the growth of the software testing services industry over the forecast period.
The software testing services market analysis considers sales from application testing and product testing. In 2018, the application testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smartphones and rising app economy will play a significant role in the application testing segment to maintain its market position.
Global Software Testing Services Market: Overview
The rise in test automation services
Test automation services reduced the testing turnaround time and enhance the efficiency of testing software. The main objective of the test automation services is to reduce manual intervention and improve the testing output. These services help in reducing investments in testing enables the companies to run the test scripts anytime and enhances productivity and software quality. This increase in the demand for test automation services will lead to the expansion of the global software testing services market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Use of AI and ML in the software testing process
The integration of AI and ML in software testing processes has enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of testing services. Due to the increase in adoption of mobile applications, web applications, and software vendors are investing heavily in integrating new technologies, such as AI and ML, in their offerings, to provide high-quality software and applications to the customers. AI and ML technologies are used to collect, study, and analyze data to perform testing services, such as regression testing and performance testing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global software testing services market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software testing services manufacturers, that include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02 : SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03 : MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04 : MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05 : FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Application testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Product testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07 : CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08 : MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- IT - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09 : GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10 : DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11 : MARKET TRENDS
- Growing momentum of crowdsourced testing
- Use of AI and ML in software testing process
- Increase in adoption of Agile testing
PART 12 : VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13 : VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
-
Wipro Ltd.
