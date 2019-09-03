Koki Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan) Announces Appointment of Robert Pjevach as Chief Operating Officer Americas and Metabo HPT (Koki Holdings America Ltd) who is subsidiary company of Koki Holdings Japan Announces Appointment of CEO for Metabo HPT

|By Business Wire
|
September 3, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
Metabo HPT (Koki Holdings America Ltd.), subsidiary company of Koki Holdings Co, Ltd, formerly known as Hitachi Power Tools, announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Pjevach as Advisor on September 1, 2019 and plans to appoint Mr. Pjevach as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to supervise business in the Americas effective October 1, 2019.
Robert Pjevach joins Metabo HPT as CEO effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Pjevach also serves globally as Chief Operating Officer for the Americas (COOA) for Koki Holdings Co., Ltd in Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Pjevach possesses a deep knowledge of the power tool industry. He offers a wealth of experience and an impressive record of proven results in the management of businesses in the Americas at power tool makers that are developing businesses globally. He will heighten Metabo HPT’s brand recognition and will strengthen product development from the customers’ viewpoint.
Mr. Pjevach graduated from the University of Wisconsin and later received his MBA. Following his graduation, he worked as a development engineer and project engineer at a power tool manufacturer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He then led a productivity planning team, small motor engineering team, and surface modeling team at Robert Bosch GmbH, a manufacturer of automotive components and power tools, and was appointed Vice President in charge of a business unit. His subsequent experience also includes positions such as Vice President in charge of global marketing of power tools for the power tool maker Cooper Industries and Vice President in charge of consumer products at the gasoline engine manufacturer Briggs & Stratton, where he supervised the American businesses of companies that are developing businesses globally. By welcoming Mr. Pjevach as COOA & CEO for Metabo HPT, the company will realize an acceleration in the growth of its business here, which is a key strategic region for the parent company Koki Holdings Co., Ltd, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
As part of this strategy, Metabo HPT is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Joe Leffler to Chief Operating Officer (COO) working in cooperation with Mr. Pjevach to support and grow the business in the US market. Mr. Leffler previously served as Sr. Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and General Management and has been an integral employee of the company for over 25 years.
Parent company Koki Holdings owns approximately 2,300* registered patents worldwide and is expanding its presence globally, utilizing strengths that include the world’s highest technological capabilities and reputation backed by a history of more than 70 years. The key strategic areas for its core power tool business include Japan, the Americas, and Europe.
Koki Holdings is committed to strengthening its organizational structure with a view towards further growth in the mid and long-term by striving to develop products and services with higher quality and performance from the customers’ viewpoint. By creating a product experience of “superiority” for the pros who are our customers, Koki Holdings is responding to the passion and trust of professional craftsmen everywhere.
* As of March 2019
About Metabo HPT (Koki Holdings America Ltd.)
Metabo HPT (formerly known as Hitachi Power Tools) offers an extensive line of professional grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling and fastening, concrete drilling and cutting, and outdoor power equipment products as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors, and collated fasteners. From its headquarters in Braselton, GA, and satellite offices in the United States and Canada, Metabo HPT supports over 4000 retail locations and over 1000 authorized service centers. Metabo HPT is a brand within Koki Holdings America Ltd., the North American division of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. Visit www.metabo-hpt.com.
About Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.
Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. is one of world’s leading manufacturers of power tools, pneumatic tools, household power tools, and life sciences equipment. HiKOKI makes and sells a lineup of approximately 1,300 power tools, including drivers, drills, etc.; pneumatic tools such as nailers, gardening tools such as grass trimmers and hedge trimmers, household cleaners and high-pressure washers; and ultracentrifuges and other scientific equipment.
Koki Holdings boasts the world’s highest technological capabilities and a high level of customer trust backed by a history of 70 years. The company has sales based in 95 countries worldwide, including not only Japan but also Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, the Middle and Near East, and Africa, and is continuing to expand its global presence.
