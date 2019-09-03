MovieLabs, Netflix, Britbox, Sony, Facebook et VICE rejoignent la liste exceptionnelle de conférenciers de l'IBC2019

|By Business Wire
September 3, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
L'IBC2019 a le plaisir d'annoncer de nouveaux conférenciers et de nouvelles sessions de conférence invitant à la réflexion, qui viennent s'ajouter à l'agenda exceptionnel déjà publié. Moins d'un mois avant l'ouverture de l'événement le plus influent consacré aux médias, aux divertissements et aux technologies, les nouveaux conférenciers ne font que renforcer l'attractivité du thème retenu pour cette année, Le consommateur d'abord: une nouvelle ère de médias, pour offrir aux participants du contenu inspirant et captivant.
Au panel déjà extraordinaire de conférenciers et d'influenceurs internationaux qui mèneront les débats sur l'avenir du secteur, le vendredi 13 septembre prochain, viennent s'ajouter: Gina Nieri, membre du comité exécutif, Mediaset; Olivier Jollet, directeur général Europe, Pluto TV; et Dominique Delport, président international, VICE, qui prendront la parole durant la session Tendances commerciales mondiales: d'où provient l'argent? Noel Curran, directeur général, EBU et Dee Forbes, directrice générale, RTE, qui interviendront durant la session Tendances stratégiques mondiales: les télédiffuseurs publics peuvent-ils rester pertinents?
MovieLabs organisera une conférence le dimanche 15 septembre, rassemblant des responsables technologiques de grands studios hollywoodiens qui dévoileront leur vision des technologies de production, diffusion et création de contenus de demain. Avec l'héritage d'Hollywood en matière de technologies pionnières et d'approches créatives (HDR, VFX, ACES) cette session ouvrira la toute première discussion à propos du 2030 Vision Paper, qui identifie les technologies disruptives et les flux de travail qui s'imposeront et se généraliseront.
Le lundi 16 septembre, Jens-Uwe Bornemann, directeur des partenariats avec les médias, Europe centrale et de l'Est et Erin Connolly, responsable produit, vidéos sociales, tous deux chez Facebook, animeront la session intitulée Facebook est-il en passe de devenir la prochaine grande plateforme vidéo? Le public pourra découvrir le modèle commercial derrière cette plateforme en ligne, et comment elle élabore sa stratégie vidéo, développe des partenariats et conçoit des outils et des produits pour mettre en place une relation plus profonde avec les communautés en ligne.
Hiroshi Kawano, VP principal, Sony Corporation, dirigera la session L'avenir de la technologie des médias. Enfin, Thomas Jacques, directeur des technologies, TF1 le Groupe, rejoint le panel de la session Les secrets derrière une mise en œuvre réussie des projets technologiques, le mardi 17 septembre.
Les cinq nouvelles sessions thématiques de l'IBC2019 apportent un regard différent sur chaque étape de la chaîne de contenus des médias:
- Samedi 14 septembre, Publier: adopter la révolution des plateformes présente de nouveaux modèles disruptifs pour l'industrie.
- Dimanche 15 septembre, Créer et produire: créer de la disruption apportent des informations sur les nouvelles technologies et les nouveaux concepts, notamment l'interactivité et la production 8K.
- Dimanche 15 septembre, Monétiser: le redimensionnement des audiences et des revenus profilent les marques comme des diffuseurs et des nouveaux modèles publicitaires.
- Lundi 16 septembre, Consommer: les expériences des consommateurs interactives puisent dans les habitudes de consommation de l'utilisateur et des interactions de prochaine génération.
- Mardi 17 septembre, Gérer: l'automatisation des chaînes d'approvisionnement des médias se tournent vers l'IA et d'autres technologies novatrices capables de créer des chaînes plus performantes.
Ces nouveaux conférenciers et ces nouvelles sessions s'ajoutent à la longue liste d'influenceurs et d'innovations déjà annoncés pour l'événement. Des personnalités telles que Gary Shapiro, président et CEO, Consumer Technology Association; Jane Turton, CEO, All3Media, et Lisa Opie, directrice générale, UK Production, BBC Studios; et des événements comme le nouveau IBC Esports Showcase, le Media-Telecom Catalyst Programme, le très populaire Grand écran et les prestigieux prix IBC, durant lesquels le réalisateur, producteur et acteur Andy Serkis se verra remettre l'International Honour for Excellence.
L'IBC2019 identifiera les défis, évaluera les opportunités commerciales et technologiques pour les générations futures de l'industrie, et renforcera sa position d'événement le plus respecté et captivant consacré aux médias, aux divertissements et aux technologies.
Inscrivez-vous à l'IBC2019 ici: show.ibc.org
D'autres informations seront communiquées dans les semaines à venir sur les conférenciers additionnels à l'IBC2019.
