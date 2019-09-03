MovieLabs, Netflix, Britbox, Sony, Facebook y VICE se unen a la imponente lista de oradores en IBC2019

|By Business Wire
|
September 3, 2019 09:53 PM EDT
IBC2019 se complace en anunciar la participación de numerosos oradores nuevos y sesiones de conferencia adicionales sobre temas impactantes que se suman a la lista de primera categoría anunciada anteriormente. A menos de un mes de la inauguración del evento sobre medios, entretenimiento y tecnología más influyente del sector, los nuevos oradores sumarán sus voces al tema central de este año, Consumers First: A New Era in Media (Prioridad a los consumidores: nueva era en los medios de comunicación), para ofrecer a los asistentes contenidos inspiradores e imponentes.
A continuación, detallamos los nuevos oradores que se suman a la lista estelar de oradores destacados e innovadores de nivel mundial, quienes ayudarán a dar forma al debate sobre el rumbo que tomará el sector en el futuro. El viernes 13 de septiembre harán sus presentaciones: Gina Nieri, miembro del Directorio de Mediaset; Olivier Jollet, director gerente para Europa de Pluto TV; y Dominique Delport, presidente internacional de VICE, quienes participarán en Global Business Gamechangers: where’s the money coming from? (Innovadores mundiales en el comercio: ¿De dónde viene el dinero?). Noel Curran, director general de EBU, y Dee Forbes, director general de RTE, se presentarán en la sesión Global Strategy Gamechangers: can public broadcasters stay relevant? (Innovadores en estrategias globales: ¿Pueden mantenerse vigentes las emisoras públicas?).
MovieLabs será anfitrión de la conferencia destacada del domingo 15 de septiembre, donde se reunirán líderes en tecnología de los principales estudios de Hollywood para compartir su visión sobre el futuro en cuanto a tecnologías creativas, de postproducción y de producción de contenidos. Junto a la reconocida trayectoria de Hollywood como pionera de nuevas tecnologías y enfoques creativos (desde HDR y VFX hasta ACES), esta sesión analizará por primera vez el informe 2030 Vision Paper, un trabajo donde se describen tecnologías y flujos de trabajo disruptivos que se convertirán en el nuevo estándar.
El lunes 16 de septiembre, Jens-Uwe Bornemann, director de Alianzas con Medios en Europa Central y Europa del Este, y Erin Connolly, gerente de producción de Videos Sociales, ambos para Facebook, serán los anfitriones de Is Facebook set to become the next big video platform? (Facebook se convertirá en la nueva gran plataforma de video?). Allí, los asistentes podrán descubrir el modelo de negocio detrás de la principal plataforma de Internet, incluso cómo está enfocando la transformación de su estrategia de videos, el desarrollo de alianzas y el diseño de herramientas y productos para crear una relación más profunda con las comunidades en Internet.
Hiroshi Kawano, vicepresidente sénior de Sony Corporation, será el orador destacado de The future of media technology (El futuro de la tecnología de medios). Y, por último, Thomas Jacques, director de tecnología de TF1 le Groupe, se suma al panel de la sesión Secrets of implementing successful technology projects (Secretos para implementar proyectos exitosos en tecnología), a realizarse el martes 17 de septiembre.
Los cinco nuevos ejes temáticos de conferencias de IBC2019 tratarán sobre distintos enfoques todos los días en cada escenario de la cadena de contenido de medios de extremo a extremo. Son:
- Sábado 14 de septiembre, Publicar: Embracing the Platform Revolution (Adopción de la revolución en plataformas) presenta nuevos modelos de negocio disruptivos del sector.
- Domingo 15 septiembre, Crear y Producir: Creating Disruption (Crear disrupción) ofrece información detallada sobre nuevas tecnologías y conceptos, como la interactividad y la producción en 8K.
- Domingo 15 de septiembre, Monetarizar: Scaling Audiences and Revenues (Escalamiento de audiencias e ingresos) tratará sobre marcas como emisoras y nuevos modelos de publicidad.
- Lunes 16 septiembre, Consumir: Engaging Consumer Experiences (Integración de las experiencias del consumidor) indagará en los hábitos de consumo y la integración de la próxima generación de aficionados.
- Martes 17 de septiembre, Gestionar: Automating Media Supply Chains (Automatización de cadenas de suministro en medios) analizará la Inteligencia Artificial (IA) y otras nuevas tecnologías que pueden crear cadenas de suministro de medios más exitosas.
Todas reúnen a un amplio abanico de líderes intelectuales y nuevas innovaciones, anunciados anteriormente para este evento. Figuras como Gary Shapiro, presidente y director ejecutivo de la Consumer Technology Association; Jane Turton, directora ejecutiva de All3Media, y Lisa Opie, directora gerente de Producción para el Reino Unido de BBC Studios; además de eventos y presentaciones, como la nueva atracción IBC Esports Showcase, el Media-Telecom Catalyst Programme, la tan popular Big Screen con tecnología de vanguardia y los prestigiosos IBC Awards, en los que se galardonará al director, productor y actor Andy Serkis con el Premio de Honor a la Excelencia Internacional.
IBC2019 trazará los desafíos, evaluará las oportunidades tecnológicas y de negocios para futuras generaciones en el sector y consolidará su posición como el evento más estimulante y de mayor autoridad sobre medios, entretenimiento y tecnología.
Inscríbase en IBC2019 aquí: show.ibc.org
Las próximas semanas, compartiremos novedades sobre nuevos oradores y atractivos en IBC2019.
