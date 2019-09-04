Razer Unveils the World’s First Gaming Ultrabook™ – Razer Blade Stealth 13

|By Business Wire
|
|September 4, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced their new Razer Blade Stealth 13 with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 graphics – the World’s First Gaming Ultrabook™. Powered by Intel’s new 10th generation processor, the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 delivers true gaming performance packed into an amazingly thin 15mm chassis weighing only 1.3 kg.
Razer Blade Stealth (late-2019) with dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Razer is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, by designing laptops that utilize the most powerful components in the smallest chassis,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Division. “We did it with our original Razer Blade, which led the trend of slim gaming systems, and now we’re doing it again with our Blade Stealth, pioneering a new market for powerful, small-footprint laptops.”
Razer Blade Stealth 13 – GTX Model (Full HD & 4K)
Powered by a GeForce® GTX 1650, the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 provides a spectacular gaming experience, while also capable of rendering 3D models on the go. To optimize battery life, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Models feature NVIDIA® Optimus technology to ensure the right balance between power and productivity.
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Models come in two variants - Full-HD or 4K UHD touch display - both of which are equipped with the latest Intel® 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor and a 512GB PCIe SSD, complete with Razer’s signature tone-on-tone matte black finish.
The Full-HD model’s display features a matte finish with Intel’s Lower Power Display Technology (LPDT) to help further extend battery life, while the 4K UHD model features a glass panel with touch integration. Both panels are custom calibrated and cover 100% of the sRGB color space.
“The new Razer Stealth brings gaming to consumers who want extreme portability by bringing the power of the Turing architecture and GTX 1650 graphics to a 13” laptop,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, Vice President and General Manager at NVIDIA®. “We’re extremely proud of our collaboration and this GTX laptop is a testament to Razer’s impressive design ingenuity.”
Razer Blade Stealth 13 – Mercury White
The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 will also be available in a stylish Mercury White edition, equipped with a higher-powered Intel® Core i7-1065G7 processor at 25W. The 10th gen processor comes with Intel’s latest Iris Plus graphics, providing users with more rendering prowess in either creative suites or casual games.
The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White sports a 256GB PCIe SSD and a Full-HD matte display, all wrapped in a stylish tone-on-tone Mercury White finish. The Full-HD display is custom-calibrated for color accuracy, covering 100% of the sRGB space, and flanked by ultra-slim bezels for a gorgeous out-of-the-box experience.
Uncompromising performance meets unlimited versatility
All three models of the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 have received a few subtle upgrades under the hood as well, further cementing its position as a true gaming Ultrabook. Featuring 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM for moving seamlessly between tasks, up to 512GB of fast PCIe storage that can be upgraded, and top-of-the-line connectivity options such as USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6 for connecting in any environment, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is as powerful as it is versatile.
More great features carried over from the previous generation include a customizable single-zone Razer Chroma RGB keyboard, a Windows Hello IR camera for easy and secure access, and a large glass trackpad with Windows Precision Drivers.
From the powerful Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White model with its 25W Intel® Core i7-1065G7, to the fully-loaded Razer Blade Stealth 13 armed with an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 graphics card, available in both Full-HD and 4K UHD variants, there is now a Razer Blade Stealth 13 built for any desire.
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
The new line of Razer Blade Stealth laptops will start at $1,499.99 USD / 1,679.99€ MSRP and will be available starting at the end of September 2019 from Razer.com and select retailers in the United States and Canada, and coming soon to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.
For more information, visit https://www.razer.com/campaigns/gaming-ultrabook.
