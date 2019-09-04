Mercatus nomme Jeff Conway au conseil d’administration

|By Business Wire
September 4, 2019 01:51 AM EDT
Mercatus, une plateforme de gestion des actifs et des investissements, de premier plan, destinée aux investisseurs alternatifs et aux gestionnaires d’actifs, a annoncé aujourd’hui la nomination de Jeff Conway, ancien haut dirigeant de State Street Corporation (NYSE : SST), à son conseil d’administration. Jeff Conway cumule plus de 30 années d’expérience en tant que leader mondial des services financiers, avec d’excellents résultats à son actif dans la conduite de la croissance stratégique et dans les transformations opérationnelles et organisationnelles.
Jeff Conway a passé plus de 30 ans chez State Street, où il a occupé notamment les fonctions suivantes : responsable de la prestation mondiale et de la transformation des activités ; PDG et vice-président exécutif pour la région EMOA (Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique), et ; responsable de Global Exchange, la division innovante de données et d’analyse, crée par ses soins.
« Le capital-investissement est caractérisé par une croissance et des changements considérables, et Mercatus est parfaitement positionnée pour répondre aux besoins croissants en termes de transparence des investisseurs ayant la fonction de commandités (General Partners, GP), et de commanditaires (Limited Partners, LP) à des fins de transparence et d’informations approfondies basées sur les données, permettant de prendre des décisions d’investissement éclairées », a déclaré Jeff Conway. « En tant que fournisseur de technologies possédant une vaste expérience dans la résolution de problèmes complexes en matière de données d’investisseur, Mercatus offre une capacité unique d’exploiter de manière transparente des données d’actif, financières et opérationnelles. »
Mercatus compte à l’heure actuelle de plus de 540 milliards USD d’actifs et d’investissements gérés via sa plateforme technologique, démontrant combien l’intelligence et l’automatisation basées sur les données peuvent générer des rendements supérieurs et un avantage concurrentiel pour les investisseurs alternatifs d’aujourd’hui.
« Jeff Conway apporte à Mercatus sa grande maîtrise de la gestion des actifs et de la transformation numérique, ayant notamment été responsable de la création d’une division axée sur les données et l’analyse au sein de State Street », a confié pour sa part Haresh Patel, PDG de Mercatus. « Il a été un agent de changement, clé et un défenseur ardent du déploiement de la technologie dans l’ensemble des processus métier, le tout équilibré par une parfaite compréhension du rôle crucial que jouent les données et la technologie dans l’avenir du capital-investissement. Nous avons été profondément impressionnés par l’ampleur des connaissances de Jeff Conway sur les tendances du marché mondial et sur l’évolution de la demande des GP et des LP dans l’ensemble du secteur. Il va contribuer grandement à façonner notre feuille de route stratégique, notre vision et notre stratégie. Nous sommes ravis qu’il fasse désormais partie de notre conseil d’administration. »
« Cela fait longtemps que je suis enthousiasmé par la technologie, l’équipe et la vision de Mercatus, et je suis particulièrement heureux de voir Jeff Conway rejoindre le conseil d’administration à l’heure où nous accélérons nos progrès dans la fourniture de solutions pour le marché des actifs alternatifs », a confié Mark Gudiksen, membre du conseil d’administration de Mercatus, associé chez Circularis Partners, et sous-conseiller du fonds TPG ART.
Mercatus systématise et centralise des données de site, d’actif, de fonds et de portefeuille pour offrir aux investisseurs et aux gestionnaires de fonds des analyses précises et en temps réel sur la performance, les risques et les facteurs ESG (environnement, société et gouvernance), entre autres. Pour en savoir davantage sur Mercatus, sa plateforme Investment Lifecycle Management, et sur la manière dont celle-ci peut aider à atteindre plus rapidement l’excellence opérationnelle, à suivre la performance ESG, à atténuer les risques et à fournir le niveau de granularité et de compréhension axées sur les données que recherchent vos investisseurs, rendez-vous sur le site www.gomercatus.com.
À propos de Mercatus
Mercatus est le fournisseur principal de solutions de gestion des investissements et des actifs alternatifs, aidant les investisseurs à maximiser leurs rendements, à accélérer la croissance et à atténuer les risques. Mercatus est la seule plateforme capable de consolider de manière systématique les données de portefeuilles et d’actifs, d’automatiser et contrôler l’analyse financière et de faciliter les décisions et la collaboration sur l’ensemble du cycle de vie des investissements. Un grand nombre de fonds parmi les plus importants au monde s’appuient sur Mercatus gérant ainsi plus de 540 milliards USD d’actifs et d’investissements répartis dans 113 pays, et déclinés en 11 classes d’actifs. Mercatus a son siège social dans la Silicon Valley ainsi que des bureaux en Europe et en Inde. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site www.gomercatus.com.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005993/fr/
